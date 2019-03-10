Kurdish artist NOURI continues to make waves with release of latest single

2019/03/10 | 20:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Her new single “is about leaving someone toxic in your life, but always ignoring your brain and going with your heart, and finding a way back to them,” a statement sent to Kurdistan 24 read.
“Favorite Goodbye” is a follow up from her first single “Where Do We Go From Here” which she released in November.
NOURI previously told Kurdistan 24 that she wants to return to Kurdistan one day to perform her music for her fans back home.
“I definitely want to be performing in Kurdistan. I’ve received an overwhelming amount of support on Instagram and Facebook from all my Kurdish brothers and sisters back home. I love you all,” she said in an interview in June.
NOURI was born in a Syrian refugee camp after her family fled the Kurdistan Region in 1991. Her parents were denied entry into bordering Iran and so instead went to Syria to seek refuge from the brutality of Saddam Hussein's regime.
In 1995, NOURI and her family resettled in New Zealand which would become their new home.
The Kurdish artist now lives in Los Angeles and is working on a five to six-track EP with a host of talented producers from all over the United States. The self-titled album is expected to be released in 2019.
