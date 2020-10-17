Hashd al-Shaabi supporters burn KDP office, Kurdistan flag in Baghdad


2020/10/17 | 17:32 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- KDP's fifth branch in Baghdad on fire, and the Kurdish flag being stomped on by PMF supporters, Oct.

17, 2020.

(Photo: Social Media)

