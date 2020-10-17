Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
Hashd al-Shaabi supporters burn KDP office, Kurdistan flag in Baghdad
2020/10/17 | 17:32 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- KDP's fifth branch in Baghdad on fire, and the Kurdish flag being stomped on by PMF supporters, Oct.
17, 2020.
(Photo: Social Media)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq