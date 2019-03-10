Students get into the spirit of Traditional Clothing Day

2019/03/10 | 22:30
Students at Renas Preparatory School in Erbil celebrated Traditional Clothing (jili Kurdi) Day with an exhibition of handicrafts. The colourful artwork attracted students, teachers, and family members. On this day, many people wear their traditional outfits that they rarely don throughout the rest of the year. Some people have criticized the idea of a single day to celebrate the traditional dress, arguing the clothing should be worn more frequently. Photos by Mohammed Shwani/Rudaw
