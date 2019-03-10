عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Students get into the spirit of Traditional Clothing Day
2019/03/10 | 22:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-









Share this



























Students at Renas Preparatory School in Erbil celebrated Traditional Clothing (jili Kurdi) Day with an exhibition of handicrafts. The colourful artwork attracted students, teachers, and family members. On this day, many people wear their traditional outfits that they rarely don throughout the rest of the year. Some people have criticized the idea of a single day to celebrate the traditional dress, arguing the clothing should be worn more frequently. Photos by Mohammed Shwani/Rudaw































































All Text here: Rudaw ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW