PM to visit Kurdistan after KRG formation: source

2019/03/10 | 22:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Prime
Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi is set to pay a visit to Kurdistan Region in the
coming few days, a political source said on Sunday."Perhaps
Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi is waiting for the formation of the new
Kurdistan Regional Government to negotiate with it on a number of issues, the
most important of which is [reaching] an understanding on the export of oil and
the status of disputed areas," the source said in press remarks.Abdul Mahdi's visit will be to the cities of Sulaymaniyah and Erbil, the source
said, adding that the prime minister will meet with the leaders of the two main
parties of the region."[Abdul Mahdi] is waiting for the formation of the new government, which will be
headed by Masrour Barzani, to negotiate on complex issues, as the current
government in the region ended its term," the source stated.
Prime
Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi is set to pay a visit to Kurdistan Region in the
coming few days, a political source said on Sunday."Perhaps
Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi is waiting for the formation of the new
Kurdistan Regional Government to negotiate with it on a number of issues, the
most important of which is [reaching] an understanding on the export of oil and
the status of disputed areas," the source said in press remarks.Abdul Mahdi's visit will be to the cities of Sulaymaniyah and Erbil, the source
said, adding that the prime minister will meet with the leaders of the two main
parties of the region."[Abdul Mahdi] is waiting for the formation of the new government, which will be
headed by Masrour Barzani, to negotiate on complex issues, as the current
government in the region ended its term," the source stated.