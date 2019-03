PM to visit Kurdistan after KRG formation: source

2019/03/10 | 22:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-PrimeMinister Adil Abdul Mahdi is set to pay a visit to Kurdistan Region in thecoming few days, a political source said on Sunday."PerhapsPrime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi is waiting for the formation of the newKurdistan Regional Government to negotiate with it on a number of issues, themost important of which is [reaching] an understanding on the export of oil andthe status of disputed areas," the source said in press remarks.Abdul Mahdi's visit will be to the cities of Sulaymaniyah and Erbil, the sourcesaid, adding that the prime minister will meet with the leaders of the two mainparties of the region."[Abdul Mahdi] is waiting for the formation of the new government, which will beheaded by Masrour Barzani, to negotiate on complex issues, as the currentgovernment in the region ended its term," the source stated.