PM to visit Kurdistan after KRG formation: source
2019/03/10 | 22:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Prime

Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi is set to pay a visit to Kurdistan Region in the

coming few days, a political source said on Sunday."Perhaps

Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi is waiting for the formation of the new

Kurdistan Regional Government to negotiate with it on a number of issues, the

most important of which is [reaching] an understanding on the export of oil and

the status of disputed areas," the source said in press remarks.Abdul Mahdi's visit will be to the cities of Sulaymaniyah and Erbil, the source

said, adding that the prime minister will meet with the leaders of the two main

parties of the region."[Abdul Mahdi] is waiting for the formation of the new government, which will be

headed by Masrour Barzani, to negotiate on complex issues, as the current

government in the region ended its term," the source stated.
