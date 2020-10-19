Iraq reports 3,110 new COVID-19 cases, 426,634 in total

2020/10/19 | 03:24 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- BAGHDAD, Oct.
18 (Xinhua) -- The Iraqi Health Ministry reported on Sunday 3,110 new COVID-19 cases, raising the nationwide number to 426,634.
The new cases included 1,062 in the capital Baghdad, 283 in Duhok, 274 in Erbil, 240 in Sulaimaniyah, and 205 in Basra and Nineveh each, the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry also reported 56 more deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 10,254 in the country, while 3,186 more patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 360,477.
A total of 2,624,351 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February, with 18,885 done during the day, according to the statement.
The ministry said it had opened a new makeshift hospital for treating COVID-19 patients in Baghdad as part of the ministry's efforts to contain the pandemic.
The new hospital has 120 beds and "will be allocated for quarantine and treatment of people with coronavirus in Baghdad," the ministry said in a separate statement.
Iraq has taken a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.
China has been helping Iraq fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
From March 7 to April 26, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and install an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad.
Since March 7, China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq.
18 (Xinhua) -- The Iraqi Health Ministry reported on Sunday 3,110 new COVID-19 cases, raising the nationwide number to 426,634.
The new cases included 1,062 in the capital Baghdad, 283 in Duhok, 274 in Erbil, 240 in Sulaimaniyah, and 205 in Basra and Nineveh each, the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry also reported 56 more deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 10,254 in the country, while 3,186 more patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 360,477.
A total of 2,624,351 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February, with 18,885 done during the day, according to the statement.
The ministry said it had opened a new makeshift hospital for treating COVID-19 patients in Baghdad as part of the ministry's efforts to contain the pandemic.
The new hospital has 120 beds and "will be allocated for quarantine and treatment of people with coronavirus in Baghdad," the ministry said in a separate statement.
Iraq has taken a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.
China has been helping Iraq fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
From March 7 to April 26, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and install an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad.
Since March 7, China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq.