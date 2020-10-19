New USAID-funded Business Accelerator in Iraq

2020/10/19 | 04:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Top Mountain have launched a Business Accelerator Project to assist micro, small, medium-sized businesses (MSMEs) in Iraq to provide immediate assistance to help their business recover, develop, and grow.In support of this effort, Top Mountain will distribute USAID-funded grants to 15 Iraqi businesses. These grants […]

