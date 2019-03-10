عربي | كوردى
The winds of change are blowing Iran further toward the hardliners
2019/03/10 | 23:25
Camelia Entekhabifard







There

is a lot happening in Iran as the Supreme Leader shakes things up politically.

While Iranians continue to protest about unpaid salaries and long queues for

food, Ayatollah Khamenei is busy making preparations.The changes he is making relate to the future of the Islamic

Republic and aim to guarantee that when he is gone, his loyal supporters will

remain in control. One of his first moves has been to raise the political profile of

Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force. He was seen sitting

beside the supreme leader when Syrian President Bashar Assad paid an unexpected

visit to Tehran two weeks ago. When Assad then met Iranian President Hassan

Rouhani, Soleimani was once again present, but Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad

Zarif was nowhere to be seen. Zarif resigned soon after, sparking speculation

that he did so in protest because he was not informed of Assad’s visit or

invited to the meeting with Rouhani. The president refused to accept the

resignation, and Soleimani later stated that Zarif remains the main person in

charge of foreign policy in Iran.What the unprecedented series of events showed to the world is

that while Zarif is Iran’s foreign minister with regards to the EU and Western

issues, Soleimani is calling the shots when it comes to Arab and regional

affairs.Gen. Ismail Ghaani, Soleimani’s deputy, admitted that the Quds

Force brought Assad to Tehran. “Those who need to know, they knew of Mr.

Assad’s trip to Iran and those who should not be aware, did not know. It was a

sensitive job,” he said .Zarif,

therefore, was not trusted with the information; in other words, it was not

necessary for him to know about such regional matters, as they do not concern

him. The chilling statement by Ghaani made it clear that the government has no

role to play in Iran’s regional policies.In another important move, Khamenei appointed Ebrahim Raisi Iran’s

chief justice, while the former head of the judiciary, Sadeq Larijani, became

head of the Expediency Discernment Council. Both men are notorious for their

extremist views, close to the Revolutionary Guards, and highly trusted by the

supreme leader.These adjustments might be followed by even bigger changes. The

next presidential election, in 2021, is one of the most important ever held in

Iran, given the age of the 79-year-old supreme leader and the possibility that

discussions about a successor might begin soon.The recent changes at the judiciary and the Expediency Council,

and the activities of the Revolutionary Guards in bringing Assad to Tehran

without bothering to inform Zarif, suggest that the grip on Iran of the

militants and hardliners is tightening. The Islamic Republic appears to be

preparing to adopt a different vision and policy after the next US presidential

election in 2020.

