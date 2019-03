The winds of change are blowing Iran further toward the hardliners

2019/03/10 | 23:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Camelia EntekhabifardThereis a lot happening in Iran as the Supreme Leader shakes things up politically.While Iranians continue to protest about unpaid salaries and long queues forfood, Ayatollah Khamenei is busy making preparations.The changes he is making relate to the future of the IslamicRepublic and aim to guarantee that when he is gone, his loyal supporters willremain in control. One of his first moves has been to raise the political profile ofMaj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force. He was seen sittingbeside the supreme leader when Syrian President Bashar Assad paid an unexpectedvisit to Tehran two weeks ago. When Assad then met Iranian President HassanRouhani, Soleimani was once again present, but Foreign Minister Mohammad JavadZarif was nowhere to be seen. Zarif resigned soon after, sparking speculationthat he did so in protest because he was not informed of Assad’s visit orinvited to the meeting with Rouhani. The president refused to accept theresignation, and Soleimani later stated that Zarif remains the main person incharge of foreign policy in Iran.What the unprecedented series of events showed to the world isthat while Zarif is Iran’s foreign minister with regards to the EU and Westernissues, Soleimani is calling the shots when it comes to Arab and regionalaffairs.Gen. Ismail Ghaani, Soleimani’s deputy, admitted that the QudsForce brought Assad to Tehran. “Those who need to know, they knew of Mr.Assad’s trip to Iran and those who should not be aware, did not know. It was asensitive job,” he said .Zarif,therefore, was not trusted with the information; in other words, it was notnecessary for him to know about such regional matters, as they do not concernhim. The chilling statement by Ghaani made it clear that the government has norole to play in Iran’s regional policies.In another important move, Khamenei appointed Ebrahim Raisi Iran’schief justice, while the former head of the judiciary, Sadeq Larijani, becamehead of the Expediency Discernment Council. Both men are notorious for theirextremist views, close to the Revolutionary Guards, and highly trusted by thesupreme leader.These adjustments might be followed by even bigger changes. Thenext presidential election, in 2021, is one of the most important ever held inIran, given the age of the 79-year-old supreme leader and the possibility thatdiscussions about a successor might begin soon.The recent changes at the judiciary and the Expediency Council,and the activities of the Revolutionary Guards in bringing Assad to Tehranwithout bothering to inform Zarif, suggest that the grip on Iran of themilitants and hardliners is tightening. The Islamic Republic appears to bepreparing to adopt a different vision and policy after the next US presidentialelection in 2020.