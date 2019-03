President Trump should unmask Tehran's deceptions in the Levinson case

2019/03/11 | 00:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Barry MeierPresident Donald Trump deserves praise for freeing Americansheld by foreign governments as hostages. Now, he can also take steps to resolvethe case of a long missing American: Robert Levinson, the former FBI agentturned CIA consultant who vanished in Iran in 2007.Yesterday (March 9) marked the twelfth anniversary of hisdisappearance on an Iranian island where he had gone on a self-appointedmission to try and recruit a fugitive American as a CIA informant. He was lastseen alive in a 2010 video pleading for help. His wife, Christine, and theirseven children have endured an agonizing wait for answers.As a journalist who wrote a book that chronicled BobLevinson’s story, I do not know whether he is still alive. Iran has saidfor more than a decade that it knows nothing about what happened to the formerFBI agent. Teheran’s claims are clearly false; the idea that religious orpolitical leaders in Iran, one of the world’s most oppressive regimes, would beunaware of the fate of a missing American is absurd.The Obama Administration, for reasons of its own, allowed thischarade to persist. While Levinson did not go to Iran at the CIA’s request,U.S. officials did not want to admit that the spy agency had paid him to gatherinformation about laundering money by Iran’s mullahs. But President Obamaavoided a confrontation with Tehran over Levinson in order to win what he sawas a bigger prize — the 2016 Iranian nuclear accord.Soon after that deal was struck, U.S. and Iran entered into aprisoner exchange agreement that led to the release of Washington Postjournalist Jason Rezaian and several other Americans from Iranian jails. AsRezaian wrote in his recent memoir, Iranian officials debated before thosetalks what to tell U.S. officials about Levinson’s case.They decided, it appears, to continue to lie. During thosediscussions, they insisted again they knew nothing about Levinson’s fate andinsisted that the U.S. provide Tehran with information about an Iranian spy whohad defected to the West in exchange for its help in finding the missingAmerican. When that man, Ali Reza Asgari, disappeared in late 2006, Iranhad claimed that the CIA had kidnapped him and vowed revenge. Four monthslater, Levinson vanished.An FBI agent told the Levinson family that Iranian officialssought to get language inserted in the 2016 prisoner exchange in which Tehranagreed to help find Levinson in exchange for American help in locating Asgari.(The State Department has refused to date to release records related to theprisoner exchange agreement in response to my Freedom of Information Actrequests.)Christine Levinson never learned about the prisoner exchangedeal until after it was struck when she was told her husband was not part ofit. As a supposed gesture of good faith, Teheran privately told U.S.negotiators that their intelligence officials had learned that the bones of anAmerican had been buried in a rugged region of western Pakistan. U.S.officials, sensing it might be the site of Levinson’s remains, had the areainspected but found nothing.President Trump, having thrown out theIranian nuclear accord, is also now free to unmask Tehran’s deceptions in theLevinson case. With a stroke of his pen, he can order the release ofState Department documents related to the 2016 prisoner exchange as well scoresof secret FBI and CIA reports that point to Iran’s role in the seizure of anAmerican and his possible death.Those records will not bring Bob Levinson back. But theinformation they contain will serve an important purpose — they will do justiceto him and his story. They also will show, I believe, that Tehran neverintended to release him or return him to his family.Twelve years ago, Bob Levinson’s wife and his children wererobbed of him. Their brutal and cruel wait continues. President Trump can openthe Levinson case and give one American family the answers they desperatelydeserve.