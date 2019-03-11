President Trump should unmask Tehran's deceptions in the Levinson case

2019/03/11 | 00:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Barry Meier
President Donald Trump deserves praise for freeing Americans
held by foreign governments as hostages. Now, he can also take steps to resolve
the case of a long missing American: Robert Levinson, the former FBI agent
turned CIA consultant who vanished in Iran in 2007.Yesterday (March 9) marked the twelfth anniversary of his
disappearance on an Iranian island where he had gone on a self-appointed
mission to try and recruit a fugitive American as a CIA informant. He was last
seen alive in a 2010 video pleading for help. His wife, Christine, and their
seven children have endured an agonizing wait for answers.As a journalist who wrote a book that chronicled Bob
Levinson’s story, I do not know whether he is still alive. Iran has said
for more than a decade that it knows nothing about what happened to the former
FBI agent. Teheran’s claims are clearly false; the idea that religious or
political leaders in Iran, one of the world’s most oppressive regimes, would be
unaware of the fate of a missing American is absurd.The Obama Administration, for reasons of its own, allowed this
charade to persist. While Levinson did not go to Iran at the CIA’s request,
U.S. officials did not want to admit that the spy agency had paid him to gather
information about laundering money by Iran’s mullahs. But President Obama
avoided a confrontation with Tehran over Levinson in order to win what he saw
as a bigger prize — the 2016 Iranian nuclear accord.Soon after that deal was struck, U.S. and Iran entered into a
prisoner exchange agreement that led to the release of Washington Post
journalist Jason Rezaian and several other Americans from Iranian jails. As
Rezaian wrote in his recent memoir, Iranian officials debated before those
talks what to tell U.S. officials about Levinson’s case.They decided, it appears, to continue to lie. During those
discussions, they insisted again they knew nothing about Levinson’s fate and
insisted that the U.S. provide Tehran with information about an Iranian spy who
had defected to the West in exchange for its help in finding the missing
American. When that man, Ali Reza Asgari, disappeared in late 2006, Iran
had claimed that the CIA had kidnapped him and vowed revenge. Four months
later, Levinson vanished.An FBI agent told the Levinson family that Iranian officials
sought to get language inserted in the 2016 prisoner exchange in which Tehran
agreed to help find Levinson in exchange for American help in locating Asgari.
(The State Department has refused to date to release records related to the
prisoner exchange agreement in response to my Freedom of Information Act
requests.)Christine Levinson never learned about the prisoner exchange
deal until after it was struck when she was told her husband was not part of
it. As a supposed gesture of good faith, Teheran privately told U.S.
negotiators that their intelligence officials had learned that the bones of an
American had been buried in a rugged region of western Pakistan. U.S.
officials, sensing it might be the site of Levinson’s remains, had the area
inspected but found nothing.President Trump, having thrown out the
Iranian nuclear accord, is also now free to unmask Tehran’s deceptions in the
Levinson case. With a stroke of his pen, he can order the release of
State Department documents related to the 2016 prisoner exchange as well scores
of secret FBI and CIA reports that point to Iran’s role in the seizure of an
American and his possible death.Those records will not bring Bob Levinson back. But the
information they contain will serve an important purpose — they will do justice
to him and his story. They also will show, I believe, that Tehran never
intended to release him or return him to his family.Twelve years ago, Bob Levinson’s wife and his children were
robbed of him. Their brutal and cruel wait continues. President Trump can open
the Levinson case and give one American family the answers they desperately
deserve.
