Nasr MP urges removing 'corruption heads'

2019/03/11 | 01:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Nasr Alliance headed by
former Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi, on Sunday warned that financial and
administrative corruption is threatening the whole political process in Iraq, urging
those who fight corruption to remove "the heads of corruption, not the
tails.""The Council of Representatives has
given the green light (sign of approval) to the premier, when he asked the
parliament to respond [positively] to the amendment of the laws relating to
fighting corruption, which was requested yesterday by Prime Minister Adel Abd al-Mahdi," Shaker said in a press statement."Everyone realized that corruption is
threatening the entire political process and that its danger will come unless
political [parties'] unite with serious activism to combat it," she added.
