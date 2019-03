Nasr MP urges removing 'corruption heads'

2019/03/11 | 01:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Nasr Alliance headed byformer Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi, on Sunday warned that financial andadministrative corruption is threatening the whole political process in Iraq, urgingthose who fight corruption to remove "the heads of corruption, not thetails.""The Council of Representatives hasgiven the green light (sign of approval) to the premier, when he asked theparliament to respond [positively] to the amendment of the laws relating tofighting corruption, which was requested yesterday by Prime Minister Adel Abd al-Mahdi," Shaker said in a press statement."Everyone realized that corruption isthreatening the entire political process and that its danger will come unlesspolitical [parties'] unite with serious activism to combat it," she added.