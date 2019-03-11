عربي | كوردى
Nasr MP urges removing 'corruption heads'
2019/03/11 | 01:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Nasr Alliance headed by

former Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi, on Sunday warned that financial and

administrative corruption is threatening the whole political process in Iraq, urging

those who fight corruption to remove "the heads of corruption, not the

tails.""The Council of Representatives has

given the green light (sign of approval) to the premier, when he asked the

parliament to respond [positively] to the amendment of the laws relating to

fighting corruption, which was requested yesterday by Prime Minister Adel Abd al-Mahdi," Shaker said in a press statement."Everyone realized that corruption is

threatening the entire political process and that its danger will come unless

political [parties'] unite with serious activism to combat it," she added.



