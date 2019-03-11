New Start in Strategic Ties With Iraq

2019/03/11 | 06:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- TEHRAN (Dispatches) -- Iran's President Hassan Rouhani is making his first official visit to Iraq this week as the two neighbors are seeking to cement closer ties, a development that will undermine the U.S. role in the Arab country.Rouhani's trip, billed as "historic and noble" by his foreign minister, is meant to solidify ties with Baghdad, a strong Tehran ally. It is also Iran's response to President Donald Trump's snap December trip to Iraq and the American president's comments that U.S. forces should stay in Iraq to keep an eye on neighboring Iran, with which Iraq shares a 1,400-kilometer-long (870 miles) border.At the time, Trump slipped into Iraq at night, without stopping in Baghdad, to greet U.S. service members at a base far from the Iraqi capital.Rouhani later mocked Trump's visit, asserting that flying into Iraq under the cover of darkness meant "defeat" for the U.S. in Iraq and asking the U.S. president why he didn't make an "open and official visit.""You have to walk in the streets of Baghdad ... to find out how people will welcome you," Rouhani said at the time.Rouhani's visit to Iraq will provide an opportunity for reaching "serious understanding" between the two neighbors, Iran's top diplomat Muhammad Javad Zarif told the official IRNA news agency from Baghdad, where he was preparing for Rouhani's three-day visit that starts on Monday."We consider this trip a new start in our relations with Iraq,” said Zarif who discussed "joint interests” and "regional cooperation” as he described Iran and Iraq as a beating heart of the region."Without Iran and Iraq, the region won’t be safe and stable,” he said, describing a partnership in "all walks of life” now between the two countries. Zarif said Iran and Iraq enjoy "strategic" relations that cannot be weakened by any country, noting that the two countries' youths fought side by side against Daesh.Rouhani, who had visited Iraq privately before becoming president, had planned an official visit in 2016 but that one was cancelled over unspecified "executive" problems.Tehran sees the U.S. military presence at its doorstep in Iraq as a threat. Zarif alluded to that on Sunday, saying that any country which tries to interfere with the good Iran-Iraq relations would "be deprived of opportunities for itself."Iran also sees Iraq as a possible route to bypass U.S. sanctions that Trump reimposed last year after pulling the U.S. out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.Iraq’s President Barham Salih said on Sunday his country will not be a partner to the U.S. sanctions regime, adding Baghdad will do its best to reduce the impact of the measures on the Iranian nation. "Let me tell you that Iraq will not become part of the unilateral U.S. sanctions regime against Iran. There is no doubt that we will be affected by these sanctions, but it is certain that we will not be part of them,” he told a news conference in Baghdad. "Iraq insists that the interests of our friendly and neighboring country must be met. We will do our best to reduce tensions in this regard and decrease the damage that will be done to the Iranian nation.”Salih further emphasized that his country wants to be a place for achieving regional agreements and it must not be used to carry out any hostile act against its neighboring states, saying this has been stipulated by the Iraqi constitution.The Iraqi president said Iran has supported Iraq in its fight against Daesh, adding that his country can say nothing but only to thank Tehran for its efforts in this regard.On Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's "very important" visit to Baghdad, the Iraqi president said the trip mainly aims to deepen relations between the two countries.He expressed hope that the visit would be an important step toward the strengthening of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic, security and political sectors, and help Iraq's approach to regional issues.Last year, Iran's exports to Iraq amounted to nearly $9 billion. Tehran hopes to increase the roughly $13 billion volume in trade between the two neighboring countries to $20 billion. Also, some 5 million religious tourists bring in nearly $5 billion a year as Iraqis and Iranians visit Shia holy sites in the two countries.Under former dictator Saddam Hussein, Iraq waged an eight-year war in the 1980s against Iran.Zarif referenced the war as an example, noting that Shia Iraqis served with the Iranians against Saddam. In fact, some leaders of groups like the Badr organization are veterans of that war, having served alongside the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in the 1980s.Iran and Iraq will be signing memorandums with Iraq in coming days. This will include a railway linking Basra with Iranian cities, and new industrial parks and visa arrangements, according to IRNA.