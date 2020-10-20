Dr. Michael Dadson Awarded Canadian Certified Counsellor (CCC) Designation

2020/10/20 | 20:26 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Gentle Currents Therapy - Counselling and Neurofeedback Therapy Clinic in Langley, British Columbia

Dr.



Michael Dadson, Ph.D.



Counselling Psychology at Brookswood Langley

Dadson to Join Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association (CCPA) Online Directory of Counsellors

I am very pleased and honoured to have received the Canadian Certified Counsellor designation recently and look forward to joining a wider network of mental health care professionals.”— Dr.



Michael DadsonLANGLEY, BC, CANADA, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr.



Michael Dadson is a registered clinical counsellor and Senior Clinical Director of Practice at Gentle Currents Therapy and Neurofeedback, in Langley, British Columbia.



Dr.



Dadson primarily counsels clients with anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), with a focus on couples counselling, first responders, and male mental health.



Canadian Certified Counsellor (CCC) DesignationDr.



Michael Dadson, a Registered Clinical Counsellor with decades of experience in the mental health field and an extensive list of certifications from various educational and regulatory bodies, has recently been awarded the Canadian Certified Counsellor (CCC) Designation by the Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association (CCPA).The CCPA is a national association of professionally trained counsellors engaged in the helping professions; the organization develops and cultivates both formal and informal relationships with similar health organizations in Canada and internationally.According to the CCPA website:“Obtaining the status of Canadian Certified Counsellor (CCC) includes recognition of standards of professional preparation, continuing education, and a formal code of ethics.



As a non-statutory self-regulating body, CCPA provides advice and discipline for members on matters of professional conduct.”Dr.



Michael Dadson states:“I am very pleased and honoured to have received the Canadian Certified Counsellor designation recently and look forward to joining a wider network of mental health care professionals.” Dr.



Michael Dadson’s certifications include:• Canadian Certified Counsellor (CCC)

• Crime Victims Assistance Counsellor

• Certified QPRT Suicide Risk Assessment and Management

• Certified Observed and Experiential Integration (OEI) Therapist and Trainer

• Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Level One and Level Two

• Enactment Therapy Level One and Level Two

• Accelerated Experiential Dynamic Psychotherapy Level One

• Certified Myers-Briggs Personality Type Assessor

• Certified Strong Interest Inventory AssessorABOUT:Dr.



Michael Dadson, Ph.D.

Langley, B.C.Title: Senior Clinical Director of Practice, Gentle Currents Therapy - Counselling and Neurofeedback Therapy

Bio: https://www.michaeldadson.com

Email: info@gentlecurrentstherapy.com

Website: https://www.gentlecurrentstherapy.com

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLnx2V8zK9VEg60V5NH2fDQEXPERTISE:Specializing in trauma, anxiety, and depression, Michael Dadson, Ph.D., is a registered clinical counsellor and Senior Clinical Director of Practice at Gentle Currents Therapy, a Langley, B.C.-based counselling clinic.



With expertise in trauma, stress, anxiety, and discrimination, Dadson’s clinical counselling can talk about the mental health impacts of anxiety about coronavirus and social isolation, how to handle anxiety about the coronavirus, and how to address issues related to helping children deal with traumatic events.Michael Dadson has provided clinical treatment to individuals with a range of diagnoses, specializing in trauma and PTSD, anxiety and depression, male psychology, and relationship counselling for adults, adolescents, and children.Michael Dadson and his wife, Jeanette Dadson, have also been assisting children with special needs and their families for over 30 years.



As a Level III (3) therapeutic foster parent, Michael Dadson has worked with special needs foster children, and has been contracted through Intensive Child Care Resources Vancouver (ICCR).



As a therapeutic foster parent, Dadson has lived and worked with Caucasian, Afghanistani, and First Nations children who have ADHD, Asperger’s Syndrome, FASD, major brain injuries and strokes.Contact Registered Clinical Counsellor Michael Dadson today for information, advice, and insights on COVID-19 mental health implications, risks, community response, and talking to children.###CCC Designation:

https://www.ccpa-accp.ca/membership/certification/

Dr.



Michael DadsonGentle Currents Therapy Counselling and Neurofeedback+1 778-554-0174email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

You just read:

News Provided By

October 20, 2020, 15:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.

As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,

tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our

Editorial Guidelines

for more information.

Submit your press release