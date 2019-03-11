British MPs call for investigating Qatari bribes for hosting 2022 World Cup

2019/03/11 | 11:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- British MPs have urged their government to investigate the bribes, estimated at US$800 million, offered by Qatar to FIFA in order to host the 2022 World Cup.
Leaked documents, obtained by the Sunday Times, showed that Qatar paid US$400 million secretly to the FIFA representatives, 21 days before announcing Qatar to be hosting the 2022 World Cup.
The other batch of the money, according to the Sunday Times, estimated at US$480 million, were paid to FIFA in 2013, three years after Qatar was announced to host the World Cup in 2010.
Damian Collins, the chairman of the parliament’s digital, culture, media and sport committee, called for freezing the Qatari bribes and investigate the contract, which clearly breaches the law, the Guardian said on Sunday.
Moreover, Liberal Democrat MP Tim Farron urged necessity to investigate the documents. He called on Prime Minister Theresa May to instruct the ministers meet with FIFA officials for interrogations.
