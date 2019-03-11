MP says corruption hinders investment projects in Iraq

2019/03/11 | 12:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- MP Nada Shaker, member of the parliament’s investment and economy committee, said the corruption is the main obstacle against investment in Iraq.
In her remarks, Shaker said the current investment law is the real supporter of investment and needs no amendments. However, she said that the law is applied by authorities in wrong way. She also pointed out at the lack of accountability and monitoring of executive officials.
One of the investors, according to Shaker, refused to sign a contract of one of the investment projects due to harassment by the brokers who had financial demands, she further said.
