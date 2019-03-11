Government fragile, cannot defend itself: Former MP

2019/03/11 | 13:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Former MP Jassim Mohamed Jaafar said the government suffers fragility and does not belong to a bloc that can defend it, adding that the two blocs of Fatah and Saairun are still hesitant about supporting the government.
In remarks, Jaafar added that the electricity issue is crucial, saying that the coming summer is hotter than the past one, thus the government should enhance the situation in order to avoid the people’s anger.
The situation of the electricity, according to Jaafar, threatens the fall of the government through protests.He urged Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to prioritize the electricity issue.
