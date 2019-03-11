Onus on PUK leadership to decide on posts in Kurdistan gov’t

2019/03/11 | 15:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
SULAIMANI, Kurdistan Region – After the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) signed a strategic agreement last week, the primary challenge for the PUK is to distribute cabinet posts a way that pleases the two dominate PUK camps: of the Talabani family and the Kosrat Rasul supporters.“The most appropriate way is to put all positions to a vote by party leadership members. Names of the candidates will be put to a vote after our delegation meets with the KDP,” a PUK politburo source told Rudaw about the challenge.The KDP and PUK signed an agreement on towards forming the next KRG cabinet on March 4. The KDP is waiting for names of PUK candidates for cabinet positions. However, the PUK is unsure of what posts will be available, thus forcing the KDP and PUK — the two largest parties which together have an absolute majority — to meet again to settle the matter. PUK leadership member Saman Garmiani agreed they need to meet with the KDP again, and then “the party leadership should meet to decide on its candidates for parliament government and positions.”The KDP has agreed for the PUK to take on the post of parliament speaker. But some PUK leaders take a different position.“Some leadership members think we should ask for the posts of vice president of the Kurdistan Region and ministry of interior instead of the position of parliament speaker,” a PUK leadership source told Rudaw.Two leadership members are known to be vying for the post of parliament speaker and each one is supported by a PUK faction. “We are waiting for the PUK to decide on its candidates. In our discussions, we asked them to nominate a candidate for the position of parliament speaker first and then work on amending the presidential law of the Kurdistan Region,” KDP Politburo member Mahmoud Mohammed said on Sunday.
The PUK leadership council was due to meet last Friday, but the meeting was delayed. PUK leadership member Mustafa Chawrash denied claims that the delay was due to party disputes. “Our colleagues want to first know what posts we will occupy and then meet to decide the candidates of parliament and government positions,” he told Rudaw.For the first time since the election on September 30, the PUK participated in a meeting with other party bloc leaders in the parliament on Sunday. “We should occupy a presidency position because we are the runner-up of the election. In addition, the KDP will not give us the post of Kurdistan Region president of prime minister. That is why we should take on the position of parliament speaker,” a PUK leadership member who wished to remain anonymous said.Rudaw has learnt the PUK will take the posts of parliament speaker, deputy prime minister, five ministries, and some bodies – the ministries of agriculture, health, Peshmerga, municipality, higher education, deputy minister of natural resources, secretary of the council of ministers, head or deputy head of foreign relations department. Sources say the PUK will push hard for the ministry of interior so that the party puts politburo member Qadir Hamajan as minister of interior, avoiding a rivalry for the post of deputy prime minister with incumbent Qubad Talabani.“Party leadership will vote on the candidates whenever we know what positions we will occupy. In addition to Qubad Talabani, we have other people who want to run for the post,” a PUK politburo member said on condition of anonymity.PUK spokesperson Latif Sheikh Omar said on Sunday the PUK has not asked for the post of parliament speaker.“We haven’t asked for any position yet, and are waiting for the next meeting between the PUK and KDP,” he said.The speaker pro tem of the parliament Vala Farid of the KDP has officially called on MPs for the parliament to convene on Tuesday. Smaller parties like the Change Movement (Gorran) and New Generation are also keen on obtaining on obtaining cabinet and leadership positions.
