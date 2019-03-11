Rouhani visits Imam Kadhim’s shrine as he arrives in Baghdad

2019/03/11 | 17:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani headed to Kadhimiya city to visit the shrine of Imam Kadhim, as he arrived to Baghdad for a three-day visit.
The shrine’s visit came before the official reception by Iraqi President Barham Salih to Rouhani, who tops an official delegation.
Foreign Minister Mohamed Javad Zarif arrived previously in Baghdad to prepare for Rouhani's visit.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani headed to Kadhimiya city to visit the shrine of Imam Kadhim, as he arrived to Baghdad for a three-day visit.
The shrine’s visit came before the official reception by Iraqi President Barham Salih to Rouhani, who tops an official delegation.
Foreign Minister Mohamed Javad Zarif arrived previously in Baghdad to prepare for Rouhani's visit.