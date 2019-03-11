Salih receives Rouhani in Baghdad

2019/03/11 | 17:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi President Barham Salih received, Monday, at Al-Salam presidential palace in Baghdad, his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, who pays a three-day visit to Iraq.
Roouhani, who arrived on top of a political delegation, was received by Trade Minister Mohamed Hashim al-Aani.
Ahead of Rouhani’s visit, Foreign Minister Mohamed Javad Zarif arrived in Baghdad to prepare for the visit. The minister met with his Iraqi counterpart Mohamed al-Hakim and other Iraqi officials.
According to observers, Rouhani’s visit targets signing agreements and memorandum of understanding in different fields as well as agreements regarding the common borders and waters.
