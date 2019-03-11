Clashes in Syria’s Baghouz kill ‘dozens’ of ISIS fighters: SDF spokesperson

2019/03/11 | 18:25
A fighter with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) aims with his Kalashnikov assault rifle after seeing a man walking toward his position in the town of Baghouz, in the eastern Syrian province of Deir al-Zor, on March 9, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Bulent Kilic)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have killed “dozens” of Islamic State fighters and captured a weapons depot as the military operation in eastern Syria’s Baghouz continues, an SDF spokesperson said on Monday.
Mustafa Bali, a spokesperson for the SDF, said in a tweet that the Kurdish-led forces “continuous clashes” resulted in “the deaths of dozens” of Islamic State fighters with over 11 air raids destroying the extremist group’s warehouses.
Bali noted that the Islamic State fighters damaged an SDF “minesweeper” during the clashes, adding one SDF member was killed and four others wounded.
الباغوز- السيطرة على مخزن للسلاح- تقدم في محيط المخيم و مقتل العشرات- اشتباكات مستمرة- أكثر من ١١ غارة جوية دمرت مستودعات و تحصينات و سيارات سيارات- حاول ٤ إرهابيون الهجوم بأحزمة ناسفة.- الإرهابيون الحقوا أضرار بكاسحة ألغام لقواتنا- هناك ٤ جرحى في صفوف قواتنا و شهيد واحد
— Mustafa Bali (@mustefabali) March 11, 2019
The US-backed SDF relaunched their offensive in Baghouz on Sunday after the remaining Islamic State fighters refused to surrender.
The SDF had given the extremists an ultimatum on Friday to surrender or prepare for battle.
The final push was initially put on hold by the US-led coalition and the SDF to save civilians and hostages that were being held captive by the remaining Islamic State fighters.
Read More: Heavy fighting erupts in last ISIS pocket in Syria after timeline expires
SDF commander Adnan Efrin told Kurdistan 24 on Sunday that the Kurdish-led forces had rescued tens of thousands of civilians during the past month with thousands of Islamic State members surrendering as well.
However, he said no civilians had left the area on Sunday which is why the SDF decided to resume their offensive.
“Our forces will pause the offensive if we see more civilians who wish to evacuate the area or if we need to free any hostages,” Efrin stated.
“We don't want any further injuries or deaths and hope for a speedy victory.”
