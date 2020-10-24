Alsaree3 and Al Zajel Close Seed Round

2020/10/24 | 04:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Alsaree3, Baghdad's most popular food delivery app, recently closed its 6-figure seed round.This round also included investment in its sister company, Al Zajel, which provides last-mile deliveries and e-logistics services in Baghdad.Alsaree3 has been operational since 2018 and quickly became the market leader due to its high-quality customer service, fast deliveries, and extensive […]

