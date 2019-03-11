Video: Where is the Money for Iraq Reconstruction going?

2019/03/11 | 19:10
From Al Jazeera.
In Iraq, reconstruction remains a daunting obstacle to displaced people returning home.
The government has allocated money and established commissions for people to file for assistance.
But there is little sign of that money being used for reconstruction after years of war that devastated the country.
Al Jazeera’s Natasha Ghoneim reports from Mosul:
