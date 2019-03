Abbas’s legacy

2019/03/11 | 20:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Maurice HirschWhile it might be premature to eulogize PalestinianAuthority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, his recent actions demonstrate beyond anydoubt that the most prominent legacy of his 15-year presidency is to rewardterrorists at the expense of law-abiding Palestinians.Paralyzed by the internal rift between his Fatah Party andthe internationally recognized terrorist organization Hamas, Abbas made apositive choice to curry favor using the broadest base of Palestinian consensus– financially rewarding terrorists and their families.Even though the PA has provided financial incentives andrewards to Palestinian terrorists since its creation, under Abbas’s leadershipthese payments have grown tremendously.In 2006, Abbas approved the regulations that codified themonthly salary payments paid by the PA to Palestinian terrorists held inIsraeli prisons. He also codified the practice of ensuring jobs to releasedterrorists in PA institutions. In 2010, he approved a salary hike for theterrorist prisoners, including a 300% rise, from 4,000 shekels per month to12,000 shekels per month for prisoners who serve more than 30 years in prison,i.e., murderers. In 2007 and again in 2009 and 2013, Abbas approved a hike inthe monthly allowances that the PA pays to the families of dead terrorists,including suicide bombers. Needless to say, as the number of terrorists arrested,convicted, and released has grown, and as the number of families of deadterrorists has increased, so too did the annual PA expenditure to fund theirrewards. While constantly asking the international community to fundthe needs of the Palestinian population, Abbas, to the detriment of thelaw-abiding Palestinians, has been – and still is – squandering the limited PAfunds to finance his ever-increasing rewards to terrorists.After years of silence, during which both the Israeliauthorities and the international community ignored Abbas’s practice of payingconsiderable financial rewards to terrorists, 2018 brought about a substantialchange. In March 2018, the Taylor Force Act conditioned anyadditional US support to the PA on the latter abolishing what has now becomeknown as the PA’s “pay-for-slay” policy. In July 2018, Israel also passed an anti-pay-for-slay law.According to that law, Israel will deduct the amount the PA spends on rewardingterrorists from the taxes it collects and transfers to the PA.In December 2018, following a presentation by PalestinianMedia Watch founder and director Itamar Marcus, the Dutch Parliament decided toreduce its support to the PA, pending the abolition of pay-for-slay. Swedishand Norwegian politicians, who also heard Marcus, expressed the same intentionin January 2019. In light of these decisions, Abbas is now faced with a harshdilemma: Stop paying financial rewards to terrorists, or risk losing hundredsof millions of shekels, dollars and euros that could be used for the benefit ofthe entire Palestinian population.Abbas’s response to the loss of the foreign aid and theimpending implementation of the new Israeli law has been clear: “Even if wehave only a penny left, it will only be spent on the families of the martyrsand the prisoners, and only afterwards will it be spent on the rest of thepeople.”Two weeks ago, following the brutal rape and murder of OriAnsbacher, Israel’s cabinet decided to implement the country’s new law. In theabsence of clear figures regarding the total amount the PA spends on theallowances to the families of the dead terrorists, the cabinet decided to makeonly a partial deduction of 502 million shekels that the PA itself admitted itpaid to the imprisoned and released terrorists in 2018. According to the law,that sum will now be deducted in 12 monthly installments each of about 42million shekels. The taxes that Israel collects and transfers to the PAamount to, on average, 670 million shekels per month. Cumulatively, theyaccount for almost 50% of the PA’s annual budget.Abbas’s response was again quick to come. If Israel dares toimplement the law, he will refuse to accept any of the remaining taxes.Without these funds, the PA will no longer be able toprovide essential services to the innocent Palestinian population or pay thetens of thousands of its law-abiding civil servants. As if positively choosing to deprive the law-abidingPalestinians of hundreds of millions of shekels a year while insteadsquandering it to pay financial rewards to terrorists was not enough, Abbas isnow positively choosing to inflict financial ruin on all the Palestinians. ThePA has announced that public employees and employees in the private sector willhave to take pay cuts in order for the PA to continue paying terroristmurderers in full.In the absence of any other clear legacy, Abbas willcertainly be remembered as the PA chairman who paid the most in financialrewards to terrorists, at the expense of and to the detriment of the millionsof law-abiding and productive Palestinians.