‘Demands not met’: Anti-government protests resume in Iraq

2020/10/25 | 13:46 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Hundreds of protesters gathering in Baghdad, southern provinces, demanding reforms, end to corruption.Iraqi protesters are gathering in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square to mark one year since anti-government protests erupted and gripped the country.

“Our blood, our souls, we sacrifice for you Iraq,” chanted hundreds of protesters as they marched through the epicentre of the protest movement.

Sunday’s demonstrations renewed the same calls from last October which saw the start of Iraq’s biggest anti-government protest movement since the 2003 fall of Saddam Hussein, with demonstrations in the capital Baghdad and Iraq’s mainly Shia south demanding basic services, employment opportunities and an end to corruption.

The nationwide, leader-less demonstrations became a decentralised movement that slammed a political class protesters saw as more loyal to Iran and the US than to Iraqi citizens.

“Today’s an important day as it marks a year since Oct 25 and our revolution for which we gave our blood and sacrificed many martyrs,” said Muntather Mahdi, 24, told Al Jazeera.

Muntather Mahdi, 24, arrived in Baghdad from Ashi Qar to take part in the protests [Abdallah Sallam/Al Jazeera]“On the top of our demands is holding the killers and kidnappers accountable.



Justice must be achieved and we’ll keep coming until see that,” said Mahdi, who came from the governorate of Dhi Qar.

جسر الجمهورية الان #العراق_ينتفض #تشرين_الصمود_تعود pic.twitter.com/hMXcjFr4BP

— Mustafa|العِراق ينتَفض✌🏻🇮🇶 (@mustafa_zkh) October 25, 2020

Large groups of protesters also gathered in other southern provinces including Babylon and Basra, holding posters and chanting anti-government slogans.

Protesters from various parts of Iraq started making their way to the capital last night for Sunday’s protests.

While many managed to enter Baghdad and reach Tahrir Square, some riding cars and other vehicles were prevented by security forces, according to activists and journalists.

⭕_العاصمة بغداد ..



الآن :

سيطرة المحمودية تمنع دخول سيارات ثوار المحافظات إلى العاصمة بغداد.



pic.twitter.com/iOv0fppclo

— أبو حلاوة 🇮🇶🇮🇶🇮🇶✌️✌️ (@Fakhir1977) October 25, 2020

Some planned to stay in Tahrir Square, while others assembled at the entrances of the heavily fortified Green Zone – where the seat of Iraq’s government and the US embassy are located – where security forces have been deployed since Saturday night.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi had given strict orders to security forces to avoid the use of live ammunition and called on demonstrations to remain peaceful [Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters]Speaking from Allawi Square near the Green Zone, Ali Shimmari, a 26-year-old protester who made his way from the eastern governorate of Wasit in the morning, said he was determined to enter in spite of tensions between protesters and security forces being on the rise.

“Today is a continuation of what we started last year,” Shimmari told Al Jazeera.

“Our demands have not been met.



We will continue our protests until we see the change we want,” he added, referring to demands including wholesale changes to the political class and holding accountable those who had attacked protesters in the demonstrations that erupted last year.

Earlier, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi had given strict orders to security forces to avoid the use of live ammunition and called on demonstrations to remain peaceful.

A year on

Last year, hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets to demand the removal of Iraq’s political elite, who they accused of incompetence, corruption and loyalty to Iran.

Some 600 protesters were killed and thousands wounded in months of clashes before the movement lost momentum and came to halt amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The protests forced the resignation of then-Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.



He was succeeded by al-Kadhimi, who pledged to integrate protesters’ demands into his transitional government’s plans.

But on the ground, little has been achieved.



The new government has yet to deliver major reforms for country where, the World Bank says, one in three young people is unemployed.

Iraq has also witnessed a series of assassinations and forced disappearances of journalists and political activists since October 2019.

Al-Kadhimi pledged to investigate the recent killings, but no one has been held accountable to date.

Commenting on the protests independent Iraqi analyst Sajad Jiyad said: “The fact protests have continued for over a year and today are being renewed with greater numbers in several cities shows that the pressure is still on the ruling elite and that no significant reforms have yet been achieved which could placate demonstrators.”

“The size of protests has not reached the numbers from a year ago but given that the economic situation has detoriorated and trust in the political system continues to fall it will be very likely that protests will gain further momentum,” he added.

Additional reporting by Abdallah Salam in Baghdad