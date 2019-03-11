عربي | كوردى
Will Trump’s Middle East peace plan really be ‘dead on arrival’?
2019/03/11 | 20:55
Joel C. Rosenberg







Soon after the April 9 elections, the White House is

expected to unveil US President Donald Trump’s long-anticipated plan to advance

peace in the Middle East. Critics aren’t waiting to read the actual text.

They’ve already declared the effort doomed from the start. Yet such cynicism

could very well prove wildly off the mark.Senior US officials are quietly meeting with Arab, Jewish

and Evangelical leaders to prepare them for the spring rollout. Earlier this

month, Jared Kushner – the plan’s chief architect – traveled with White House

colleague Jason Greenblatt to the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Turkey,

Saudi Arabia and Qatar to brief them on what’s coming and to seek financial

backing for the plan’s more ambitious features.“We are hoping when this [plan] comes out that people will

look at it with a fresh perspective and say... this is the right package of

compromises for both sides to take, in order to leave the past behind and try

to start a new chapter where there can be tremendous hope and opportunity in

the region,” Kushner told Sky News Arabia.Last Thursday, Greenblatt held a “listening session” at the

White House with prominent Evangelical leaders, such as the Rev. John Hagee,

founder of Christians United for Israel, Paula White-Cain, Jentezen Franklin

and others to field questions and address concerns regarding the plan. I was

grateful to be included. Later that day, I also had a private lunch with Vice

President Mike Pence and then an Oval Office meeting with the president to

discuss Jerusalem, the Iran threat and other vital matters related to the peace

process.Such outreach efforts by the White House are vitally

important because the sniping is well under way and intensifying.“Kushner’s Peace Plan Looks Dead on Arrival,” declared

Politico.“Kushner’s Peace Plan Is a Disaster Waiting to Happen,”

insisted Foreign Policy magazine.“Trump’s pursuit of his ultimate deal is almost certain to

turn into the ultimate failure,” concluded Aaron David Miller, a former State

Department official.Palestinian leaders, meanwhile, have been publicly blasting

the plan for months, while adamantly refusing to meet with administration

officials.Last July, Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian ambassador to the

UN, vowed the Trump plan would be “dead on arrival.”Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said in

November “the deal of the century is... the slap of the century” and “will not

pass.”Saeb Erekat, the chief Palestinian negotiator, recently

denounced the plan as “a ridiculous and doomed-to-fail attempt at normalizing

Israeli crimes.”Despite such a barrage of criticism, there are, however, two

reasons why such conventional wisdom may prove entirely wrong.First, the Trump team could stun everyone by including

provisions in its plan that the Palestinians would find far too attractive to

dismiss, drawing them back to the negotiating table despite all their trash

talk.Remember what Trump said after announcing he would move the

US Embassy to Jerusalem? “If there’s ever going to be peace with the

Palestinians, then this was a good thing to have done... Now Israel will have

to pay a higher price... The Palestinians will get something very good, because

it’s their turn next.”Such a prospect has some in Israel quite concerned,

especially on the Right.“It seems that everybody is in the loop, planning the

Palestinian state right over our heads: the Americans, the Saudi prince, the

Palestinians, the Jordanian king – even Erdogan of Turkey, blatant anti-Semite!

Even he’s in the loop!” warns Education Minister Naftali Bennett, head of the

New Right Party. “Everybody’s in the picture. Everybody but us, the people of

Israel.”There is, however, a second and potentially more compelling

reason why the conventional wisdom could be wrong. The Trump team may not be worried

in the slightest that the Palestinian leadership will reject its plan. Indeed,

it may actually be counting on it and hoping that one Gulf Arab state after

another will become so fed up with perennial Palestinian rejectionism that they

will decide to finally take bold steps toward full peace with Israel.Imagine a scenario in which the US plan contains language

indicating that Trump “could support a two-state solution if both Israelis and

Palestinians can find a way to reach a mutually acceptable agreement,” and that

Trump is “open to east Jerusalem neighborhoods becoming the capital of a

Palestinian state.”Such language would infuriate the Israeli Right. It might

also initially upset many American Evangelicals, who deeply love Israel and

don’t want to see Jerusalem divided.Yet what if the inclusion of these two points – which Trump

has actually already said publicly – paved the way for the leaders of Bahrain,

Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, along with Egypt and Jordan,

to publicly declare that the Trump plan, “while far from perfect,” is

nevertheless “serious” and “credible” and “an acceptable basis for immediate

direct negotiations,” in keeping with “the spirit of the Arab Peace

Initiative”?Such positive statements about the Trump plan would be the

geopolitical equivalent of the “Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval” from the

Arab states. Might Abbas still stubbornly refuse to enter peace talks with

Israel even after such qualified endorsements? Perhaps, but the media

throughout much of the Gulf (except, of course, Al Jazeera) would cover

Palestinian intransigence extensively. Arab journalists, think tank analysts

and former government officials might begin to ask hard questions:Is there no peace plan the Palestinians will consider

seriously? Isn’t 70 years of saying no to peace enough? Are we really going to

let the leaders in Ramallah hold the rest of the Arab leaders and their

national interests hostage forever? Facing the incredibly dangerous prospect of

the Persian bomb, shouldn’t we forge a security and economic alliance with the

US and Israel to contain and neutralize the Iran nuclear threat before it’s too

late?Such a conversation would be healthy, and could lead to

public opinion in the Gulf states becoming increasingly favorable to

normalization of relations with Israel.At this point, I concede that it’s difficult to envision a

scenario in which Abbas says yes to any American peace plan. Tragically, he

risks going to his grave as the man who deprived generations of Palestinian

men, women and children of the freedom, opportunity and economic prosperity

they crave and rightly deserve.Yet, given the seriousness of the Iran threat, and the rise

of a new generation of Arab leaders who think very differently from their

predecessors, it’s actually no longer difficult to envision a scenario in which

Abbas’s rejection of a reasonably structured Trump plan could actually breathe

new life into a regional peace process. Indeed, it could create the very

conditions that Gulf Arab leaders need to allow them to fly to Jerusalem – or

invite an Israeli prime minister to their capitals – to negotiate their own

peace treaties, thus hyper-accelerating regional trade, investment and economic

growth, and making history.Arab leaders showing such courage and boldness would see

their stock rise sharply among the American people, including among

Evangelicals. And by not letting Abbas hijack the peace process, the Gulf Arab

leaders might actually persuade their Palestinian brethren over time to return

to the negotiating table, once they’ve beheld the beautiful fruit of peace.



