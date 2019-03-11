Will Trump’s Middle East peace plan really be ‘dead on arrival’?

2019/03/11 | 20:55
Joel C. Rosenberg
Soon after the April 9 elections, the White House is
expected to unveil US President Donald Trump’s long-anticipated plan to advance
peace in the Middle East. Critics aren’t waiting to read the actual text.
They’ve already declared the effort doomed from the start. Yet such cynicism
could very well prove wildly off the mark.Senior US officials are quietly meeting with Arab, Jewish
and Evangelical leaders to prepare them for the spring rollout. Earlier this
month, Jared Kushner – the plan’s chief architect – traveled with White House
colleague Jason Greenblatt to the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Turkey,
Saudi Arabia and Qatar to brief them on what’s coming and to seek financial
backing for the plan’s more ambitious features.“We are hoping when this [plan] comes out that people will
look at it with a fresh perspective and say... this is the right package of
compromises for both sides to take, in order to leave the past behind and try
to start a new chapter where there can be tremendous hope and opportunity in
the region,” Kushner told Sky News Arabia.Last Thursday, Greenblatt held a “listening session” at the
White House with prominent Evangelical leaders, such as the Rev. John Hagee,
founder of Christians United for Israel, Paula White-Cain, Jentezen Franklin
and others to field questions and address concerns regarding the plan. I was
grateful to be included. Later that day, I also had a private lunch with Vice
President Mike Pence and then an Oval Office meeting with the president to
discuss Jerusalem, the Iran threat and other vital matters related to the peace
process.Such outreach efforts by the White House are vitally
important because the sniping is well under way and intensifying.“Kushner’s Peace Plan Looks Dead on Arrival,” declared
Politico.“Kushner’s Peace Plan Is a Disaster Waiting to Happen,”
insisted Foreign Policy magazine.“Trump’s pursuit of his ultimate deal is almost certain to
turn into the ultimate failure,” concluded Aaron David Miller, a former State
Department official.Palestinian leaders, meanwhile, have been publicly blasting
the plan for months, while adamantly refusing to meet with administration
officials.Last July, Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian ambassador to the
UN, vowed the Trump plan would be “dead on arrival.”Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said in
November “the deal of the century is... the slap of the century” and “will not
pass.”Saeb Erekat, the chief Palestinian negotiator, recently
denounced the plan as “a ridiculous and doomed-to-fail attempt at normalizing
Israeli crimes.”Despite such a barrage of criticism, there are, however, two
reasons why such conventional wisdom may prove entirely wrong.First, the Trump team could stun everyone by including
provisions in its plan that the Palestinians would find far too attractive to
dismiss, drawing them back to the negotiating table despite all their trash
talk.Remember what Trump said after announcing he would move the
US Embassy to Jerusalem? “If there’s ever going to be peace with the
Palestinians, then this was a good thing to have done... Now Israel will have
to pay a higher price... The Palestinians will get something very good, because
it’s their turn next.”Such a prospect has some in Israel quite concerned,
especially on the Right.“It seems that everybody is in the loop, planning the
Palestinian state right over our heads: the Americans, the Saudi prince, the
Palestinians, the Jordanian king – even Erdogan of Turkey, blatant anti-Semite!
Even he’s in the loop!” warns Education Minister Naftali Bennett, head of the
New Right Party. “Everybody’s in the picture. Everybody but us, the people of
Israel.”There is, however, a second and potentially more compelling
reason why the conventional wisdom could be wrong. The Trump team may not be worried
in the slightest that the Palestinian leadership will reject its plan. Indeed,
it may actually be counting on it and hoping that one Gulf Arab state after
another will become so fed up with perennial Palestinian rejectionism that they
will decide to finally take bold steps toward full peace with Israel.Imagine a scenario in which the US plan contains language
indicating that Trump “could support a two-state solution if both Israelis and
Palestinians can find a way to reach a mutually acceptable agreement,” and that
Trump is “open to east Jerusalem neighborhoods becoming the capital of a
Palestinian state.”Such language would infuriate the Israeli Right. It might
also initially upset many American Evangelicals, who deeply love Israel and
don’t want to see Jerusalem divided.Yet what if the inclusion of these two points – which Trump
has actually already said publicly – paved the way for the leaders of Bahrain,
Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, along with Egypt and Jordan,
to publicly declare that the Trump plan, “while far from perfect,” is
nevertheless “serious” and “credible” and “an acceptable basis for immediate
direct negotiations,” in keeping with “the spirit of the Arab Peace
Initiative”?Such positive statements about the Trump plan would be the
geopolitical equivalent of the “Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval” from the
Arab states. Might Abbas still stubbornly refuse to enter peace talks with
Israel even after such qualified endorsements? Perhaps, but the media
throughout much of the Gulf (except, of course, Al Jazeera) would cover
Palestinian intransigence extensively. Arab journalists, think tank analysts
and former government officials might begin to ask hard questions:Is there no peace plan the Palestinians will consider
seriously? Isn’t 70 years of saying no to peace enough? Are we really going to
let the leaders in Ramallah hold the rest of the Arab leaders and their
national interests hostage forever? Facing the incredibly dangerous prospect of
the Persian bomb, shouldn’t we forge a security and economic alliance with the
US and Israel to contain and neutralize the Iran nuclear threat before it’s too
late?Such a conversation would be healthy, and could lead to
public opinion in the Gulf states becoming increasingly favorable to
normalization of relations with Israel.At this point, I concede that it’s difficult to envision a
scenario in which Abbas says yes to any American peace plan. Tragically, he
risks going to his grave as the man who deprived generations of Palestinian
men, women and children of the freedom, opportunity and economic prosperity
they crave and rightly deserve.Yet, given the seriousness of the Iran threat, and the rise
of a new generation of Arab leaders who think very differently from their
predecessors, it’s actually no longer difficult to envision a scenario in which
Abbas’s rejection of a reasonably structured Trump plan could actually breathe
new life into a regional peace process. Indeed, it could create the very
conditions that Gulf Arab leaders need to allow them to fly to Jerusalem – or
invite an Israeli prime minister to their capitals – to negotiate their own
peace treaties, thus hyper-accelerating regional trade, investment and economic
growth, and making history.Arab leaders showing such courage and boldness would see
their stock rise sharply among the American people, including among
Evangelicals. And by not letting Abbas hijack the peace process, the Gulf Arab
leaders might actually persuade their Palestinian brethren over time to return
to the negotiating table, once they’ve beheld the beautiful fruit of peace.
