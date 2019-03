Will Trump’s Middle East peace plan really be ‘dead on arrival’?

2019/03/11 | 20:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Joel C. RosenbergSoon after the April 9 elections, the White House isexpected to unveil US President Donald Trump’s long-anticipated plan to advancepeace in the Middle East. Critics aren’t waiting to read the actual text.They’ve already declared the effort doomed from the start. Yet such cynicismcould very well prove wildly off the mark.Senior US officials are quietly meeting with Arab, Jewishand Evangelical leaders to prepare them for the spring rollout. Earlier thismonth, Jared Kushner – the plan’s chief architect – traveled with White Housecolleague Jason Greenblatt to the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Turkey,Saudi Arabia and Qatar to brief them on what’s coming and to seek financialbacking for the plan’s more ambitious features.“We are hoping when this [plan] comes out that people willlook at it with a fresh perspective and say... this is the right package ofcompromises for both sides to take, in order to leave the past behind and tryto start a new chapter where there can be tremendous hope and opportunity inthe region,” Kushner told Sky News Arabia.Last Thursday, Greenblatt held a “listening session” at theWhite House with prominent Evangelical leaders, such as the Rev. John Hagee,founder of Christians United for Israel, Paula White-Cain, Jentezen Franklinand others to field questions and address concerns regarding the plan. I wasgrateful to be included. Later that day, I also had a private lunch with VicePresident Mike Pence and then an Oval Office meeting with the president todiscuss Jerusalem, the Iran threat and other vital matters related to the peaceprocess.Such outreach efforts by the White House are vitallyimportant because the sniping is well under way and intensifying.“Kushner’s Peace Plan Looks Dead on Arrival,” declaredPolitico.“Kushner’s Peace Plan Is a Disaster Waiting to Happen,”insisted Foreign Policy magazine.“Trump’s pursuit of his ultimate deal is almost certain toturn into the ultimate failure,” concluded Aaron David Miller, a former StateDepartment official.Palestinian leaders, meanwhile, have been publicly blastingthe plan for months, while adamantly refusing to meet with administrationofficials.Last July, Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian ambassador to theUN, vowed the Trump plan would be “dead on arrival.”Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said inNovember “the deal of the century is... the slap of the century” and “will notpass.”Saeb Erekat, the chief Palestinian negotiator, recentlydenounced the plan as “a ridiculous and doomed-to-fail attempt at normalizingIsraeli crimes.”Despite such a barrage of criticism, there are, however, tworeasons why such conventional wisdom may prove entirely wrong.First, the Trump team could stun everyone by includingprovisions in its plan that the Palestinians would find far too attractive todismiss, drawing them back to the negotiating table despite all their trashtalk.Remember what Trump said after announcing he would move theUS Embassy to Jerusalem? “If there’s ever going to be peace with thePalestinians, then this was a good thing to have done... Now Israel will haveto pay a higher price... The Palestinians will get something very good, becauseit’s their turn next.”Such a prospect has some in Israel quite concerned,especially on the Right.“It seems that everybody is in the loop, planning thePalestinian state right over our heads: the Americans, the Saudi prince, thePalestinians, the Jordanian king – even Erdogan of Turkey, blatant anti-Semite!Even he’s in the loop!” warns Education Minister Naftali Bennett, head of theNew Right Party. “Everybody’s in the picture. Everybody but us, the people ofIsrael.”There is, however, a second and potentially more compellingreason why the conventional wisdom could be wrong. The Trump team may not be worriedin the slightest that the Palestinian leadership will reject its plan. Indeed,it may actually be counting on it and hoping that one Gulf Arab state afteranother will become so fed up with perennial Palestinian rejectionism that theywill decide to finally take bold steps toward full peace with Israel.Imagine a scenario in which the US plan contains languageindicating that Trump “could support a two-state solution if both Israelis andPalestinians can find a way to reach a mutually acceptable agreement,” and thatTrump is “open to east Jerusalem neighborhoods becoming the capital of aPalestinian state.”Such language would infuriate the Israeli Right. It mightalso initially upset many American Evangelicals, who deeply love Israel anddon’t want to see Jerusalem divided.Yet what if the inclusion of these two points – which Trumphas actually already said publicly – paved the way for the leaders of Bahrain,Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, along with Egypt and Jordan,to publicly declare that the Trump plan, “while far from perfect,” isnevertheless “serious” and “credible” and “an acceptable basis for immediatedirect negotiations,” in keeping with “the spirit of the Arab PeaceInitiative”?Such positive statements about the Trump plan would be thegeopolitical equivalent of the “Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval” from theArab states. Might Abbas still stubbornly refuse to enter peace talks withIsrael even after such qualified endorsements? Perhaps, but the mediathroughout much of the Gulf (except, of course, Al Jazeera) would coverPalestinian intransigence extensively. Arab journalists, think tank analystsand former government officials might begin to ask hard questions:Is there no peace plan the Palestinians will considerseriously? Isn’t 70 years of saying no to peace enough? Are we really going tolet the leaders in Ramallah hold the rest of the Arab leaders and theirnational interests hostage forever? Facing the incredibly dangerous prospect ofthe Persian bomb, shouldn’t we forge a security and economic alliance with theUS and Israel to contain and neutralize the Iran nuclear threat before it’s toolate?Such a conversation would be healthy, and could lead topublic opinion in the Gulf states becoming increasingly favorable tonormalization of relations with Israel.At this point, I concede that it’s difficult to envision ascenario in which Abbas says yes to any American peace plan. Tragically, herisks going to his grave as the man who deprived generations of Palestinianmen, women and children of the freedom, opportunity and economic prosperitythey crave and rightly deserve.Yet, given the seriousness of the Iran threat, and the riseof a new generation of Arab leaders who think very differently from theirpredecessors, it’s actually no longer difficult to envision a scenario in whichAbbas’s rejection of a reasonably structured Trump plan could actually breathenew life into a regional peace process. Indeed, it could create the veryconditions that Gulf Arab leaders need to allow them to fly to Jerusalem – orinvite an Israeli prime minister to their capitals – to negotiate their ownpeace treaties, thus hyper-accelerating regional trade, investment and economicgrowth, and making history.Arab leaders showing such courage and boldness would seetheir stock rise sharply among the American people, including amongEvangelicals. And by not letting Abbas hijack the peace process, the Gulf Arableaders might actually persuade their Palestinian brethren over time to returnto the negotiating table, once they’ve beheld the beautiful fruit of peace.