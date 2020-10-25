Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
Mass protests resume in Iraq to mark first anniversary
2020/10/25 | 19:06 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- Iraqi protesters march in Baghdad to commemorate the first anniversary of “The October Revolution” on October 25, 2020.
(Photo: Social Media)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq