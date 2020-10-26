Miswag Closes Second Round of Investment

2020/10/26 | 04:58 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Miswag, Iraq's leading e-commerce platform, today announced the successful closing of its second round of seed funding.Coordinated by Iraq Tech Ventures and led by Euphrates Iraq Fund and Shwan Ibrahim Taha, Chairman of Rabee Securities, this round was funded by the same consortium of institutional and individual investors from the Middle East and United […]

