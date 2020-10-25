'Apostate-Evangelicalism' Warning, Warning, Warning

2020/10/26 | 05:14 - Source: Iraq News

“No matter how this election concludes, they will never be viewed the same again,” declared Dr Steven DavidSon, the Nation’s Christ-based Leader, Pastor of Amazing Things The Church on-line, reaching millions annually worldwide.



“Yes, since 1980 and particularly after reading the Book Holy Terror (Conway and Singleman, Circa 1982) at that time, I’ve held great concerns.



Conway and Singleman’s Book researched the origins of the Fundamentalist movement into the political arena.



Their fear was what it would do to the nation, but my concern was what it would do to the Church? We all were correct.”DavidSon has been in Christian Ministry more than five decades.



He calls the concoction of incorporating religious proxies into political ideology for power and influence, more heretical than all the Christian cults and schisms combined over the last fifty years, and possibly the Church Age.



“They’ll have their flocks, billions of dollars, massive networks, seminaries and missions, but a name associated with Biblical integrity, faith-purity and Gospel sanctity, gone! And the same view we have of the major cults, we must uphold our faith against this Nationalistic Religious Political Ideology birthed out of the Southern Christian Theology.



A theology that supported Slavery, Jim Crow and other forms of oppression, providing massive advantages to this day.”DavidSon recognizes there have been exceptions during the last four years.



“Rick Warren, sounded-off early after the current President of the United States (i.e., 45’s), ‘S-whole countries’ comment.



Later, Christianity Today characterized 45 as ‘grossly immoral,’ but few others with a national standing have done so resolutely.



Others have walked a tightrope fearing the wrath of the religious right.



Russell Moore (ERLC, SBC) was outspoken initially, but was readily quieted.



The funding of the office he represents was threatened.



(At the time of this writing, John Piper released a stinging op-ed on 45 and the theology supporting him).



An unusual number of Republican partisans and even 45 cabinet members have been more than vocal recognizing the threat to the nation 45 represents.



They are an indictment against these Evangelical leaders.



Evangelical leaders appear completely compliant to anything 45 might attempt to do.



Robert Jeffers, First Baptist Dallas, SBC proclaimed 45 had the moral authority to assassinate another nation’s leader.



How far-fetched is it for 45 to assume that he has the same moral authority to declare Martial Law or any other drastic decision with Evangelical support if he desired?”DavidSon who loathes endorsing a political candidate as a Christ-based principle shared the warnings over the years.



“It’s truly sad.



Most of the leaders are pleasant, engaging people.



Nevertheless, I’m grateful that I no longer stand with a few.



The 2016 election and these Evangelicals’ betrothal to 45 took the cloak completely off a wide swath of those politically identified as ‘White’ Evangelicals.



They are either a preview of 2 Thessalonians 2 or they are the reality of this ‘Apostate’ characterization in Chapter-two of religious masses who fall to a sinister governing authority.



Typical political pundits don’t realize the daily damage we and others witness in our efforts to share the beauty of our faith in the public square.



Those of us with beyond four-walls, daily on-the-ground, public ministries are greeted with accusations and characterizations of bigotry, intolerance, proponents of family separations, misogyny, purveyors of injustice and hypocrites at the mention of being pro-life to name a few.



The antagonists and enemies of the faith seen and unseen have been provided a new arsenal of public information to disseminate.



These Evangelicals are also ripe for infiltration from foreign agents as depicted in the Netflix documentary, The Family.These Evangelicals’ embrace of 45 without holding him accountable, not even a joint-public rebuke for any of his many dark misdeeds and conduct, fails the Biblical requirement for accountability.



Even the Boy Scouts, NFL owners who support 45 and others published or announced public reprimands.



The Biblical requisite is to not even associate with such a ‘so called believer’ (1 Corinthians 5:11-13)—a baby Christian would not be so reprehensible.



No question, these Evangelicals have caused incontrovertible ministry damage outside their evangelical scope overwhelming any religious benefit they believe they have accomplished.



Concerning these Evangelicals’ forty year campaign of elevating partisan-politics above the Gospel or (convoluting the Gospel at a minimum) to impact the nation and for reaching and changing souls, it is unquestionably heretical.



And combining their heretical doctrine with reprobate-like resolve to support 45, it has all the markings of a Final Church Generation (End of Age) cult.



They have their own spurious doctrine, exclusive identification, and cult following of a savior-like personality they created themselves.



Many have equated voting for 45 as a litmus test for salvation." DavidSon defines the condition as a predisposition to ‘Apostate-Evangelicalism.’ "There's a mountain evidence supporting the term, 'Apostate-Evangelicalism.' The Apostle Paul calls the behavior, ‘cursed’ (Galatians 1:8-9).



If they don’t repent publicly (I Timothy 5:20), they’ll be recognized with 45 in history, if not forever, come what may.



They and their millions of followers and quiet dissenters are warned here and elsewhere.” Drsbd.About Dr.



DavidSon and Amazing Things The ChurchDavidSon’s an author and developer of the Christ-based Counseling modality, and pioneer in web-based ministry since the mid-1990s.



The Christ-based Ministry enterprise of 22 web sites, features non-apostate Christ-based Counseling and Education.



Amazing Things The Church is the heart of this work for nearly thirty years with daily live programming on social media.



DavidSon also served the nation bi-vocationally in the military (working in the intelligence field), and as a civilian for more than forty years.



He was distinguished for his outstanding service cited by President Ronald Reagan, and Agency leaders during the period as a civilian employee.



He’s also presently Executive Pastor of the New Beginnings Church in Lewisville, Texas (SBC) with Joseph Fields, Senior Pastor.



Fields served previously as an executive official of the BGCT an auxiliary of the Southern Baptist Convention.



Fields is also outspoken about the issue.Dennise BatesAmazing Things The Church (a Christ-based Ministry)+1 713-775-8824dbates@christbasedcounseling.orgVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitter

