A full-flavored chicken dish with sweet and nutty garlic

2019/03/11 | 22:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Perhaps an arbitrary number of cloves, the 40 in this French
dish are iconic; while the chicken braises, the generous cloves become
appealingly soft and spreadable. But their flavor is often spiritless.Another offense: The chicken is tender, but the breast meat
dries out and tastes wan. We wanted to revisit this classic dish to make it
faster and better, so it would boast well-browned, full-flavored chicken, sweet
and nutty garlic, and a savory sauce.Using chicken pieces rather than a whole bird ensured that
the meat cooked evenly and quickly. We roasted the garlic cloves first to
caramelize them and develop their flavor and then added them to the braising
liquid with the chicken.Finishing the braised chicken under the broiler made the
skin crispy. Some shallots and herbs added flavor to the sauce, and several
roasted garlic cloves, smashed into a paste, thickened and flavored the sauce.
If using a kosher chicken, skip the brining process. Avoid heads of garlic that
have begun to sprout (the green shoots will make the sauce taste bitter).Tie the rosemary and thyme sprigs together with kitchen
twine so they will be easy to retrieve from the pan. Serve the dish with slices
of crusty baguette; you can spread them with the roasted garlic cloves.CHICKEN WITH 40 CLOVES OF GARLICServings: 4Start to finish: 2 hours3 large garlic heads, cloves separated and unpeeled2 shallots, peeled and quartered lengthwise5 teaspoons olive oilSalt and pepper2 sprigs fresh thyme1 sprig fresh rosemary1 bay leaf4 pounds bone-in chicken pieces(2 split breasts cut in half crosswise, 2 drumsticks, and 2
thighs)3/4 cup dry vermouth or dry white wine3/4 cup chicken broth2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 2 pieces and chilledAdjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 400 F.
Toss garlic and shallots with 2 teaspoons oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4
teaspoon pepper in pie plate; cover tightly with aluminum foil and roast until
softened and beginning to brown, about 30 minutes, shaking pie plate once after
15 minutes to toss contents (foil can be left on during tossing). Uncover,
stir, and continue to roast, uncovered, until garlic is browned and fully
tender, about 10 minutes longer, stirring halfway through roasting. Remove pie
plate from oven and increase oven temperature to 450 F.Using kitchen twine, tie together thyme sprigs, rosemary
sprig, and bay leaf; set aside.Season chicken with salt and pepper. Heat remaining 1
tablespoon oil in 12-inch ovensafe skillet over medium-high heat until just
smoking. Add chicken skin side down and cook until well browned, 5 to 8
minutes, reducing heat if pan begins to scorch. Using tongs, flip chicken and
lightly brown second side, about 3 minutes; transfer to large plate. Pour off
fat from skillet. Off heat, add vermouth, broth, and herb bundle to now-empty
skillet, scraping up any browned bits. Place skillet over medium heat, add
garlic mixture, then nestle chicken skin side up on top of and between garlic
cloves.Transfer skillet to oven and cook chicken until breasts
register 160 F and drumsticks/thighs register 175 F, 10 to 12 minutes. If
desired, heat broiler element and broil chicken to crisp skin, 3 to 5 minutes.Remove skillet from oven (skillet handle will be hot) and
transfer chicken to platter. Using slotted spoon, remove 10 to 12 garlic cloves
and set aside. Transfer remaining garlic cloves and shallots to platter with
chicken. Discard herb bundle. Place reserved garlic cloves in fine-mesh
strainer set over bowl. Using rubber spatula, push garlic cloves through
strainer; discard skins. Add garlic paste to sauce in skillet and bring to
simmer, whisking occasionally to incorporate garlic. Season with salt and pepper
to taste. Off heat, whisk in butter. Serve chicken, passing sauce separately.
