Real Madrid reappoints Zinedine Zidane as head coach

2019/03/11 | 22:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- “I know it’s a very special day for everyone, and I am very happy,” Zidane said during a press conference. “I want to get to work, and I want to put this club back to where it belongs.”
The former French World Cup winner left Real Madrid in May 2018 after an alleged fallout with the club’s hierarchy with some reports suggesting it involved Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Italian side Juventus.
During his two-and-a-half-year spell as Madrid boss, Zidane led the Spanish club to three consecutive UEFA Champions League triumphs, becoming the first team in the history of the competition to win the coveted trophy three times in a row.
Since his departure, Real Madrid has struggled to emulate their form under Zidane’s leadership.
In June, the club appointed Julen Lopetegui to take over as manager on a three-year contract.
However, a string of poor results, including a loss to rivals Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup Final in August coupled with a heavy 5-1 defeat to Barcelona in the season’s first El Clasico in October led to Lopetegui losing his job.
Solari, who Zidane has replaced, was appointed as caretaker manager on Oct. 28 before eventually landing the job permanently a fortnight later.
However, Solari was unable to get Madrid out of their rut either. They currently sit third in the Spanish League, 12 points adrift of first place and were dumped out of the Champions League round of 16 last week.
