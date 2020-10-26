US gives $4m to American University of Kurdistan

2020/10/26 | 17:32 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- US Consul General Robert Waller visited the American University of Kurdistan (AUK) and met with its president, Dr.Randall Rhodes.

They announced the "Support to American-Style Higher Education in Iraq" program, with a $4 million grant from the U.S.



Department of State.

AUK is now partnered with six U.S.



universities.

This grant will support accreditation processes and help fund scholarships for underrepresented populations, providing more Iraqis with access to local higher education.

(Source: US Embassy)