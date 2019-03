Iranian President visits Baghdad

2019/03/11 | 23:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- By John Lee.Iran‘s President Hassan Rouhani arrived in Iraq on Monday as the head of a high-ranking political and economic delegation at the official invitation of the President and Prime Minister of Iraq.Barham Salih, President of Iraq, officially welcomed President Rouhani at Baghdad’s as-Salam Palace.Dr Rouhani will have meetings with the President and Prime Minister of Iraq on deepening bilateral and regional cooperation.He will also have a meeting with Grand Ayatollah Sistani and make pilgrimage to the holy shrines.(Source: Office of the President of Iran)