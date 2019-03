Verdict issued against US Navy veteran held in Iran

2019/03/12 | 00:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iran’s judiciary has delivered a verdict against US Navyveteran Michael White who was detained last July in Iran but there is noinformation as to what the ruling contained, a semi-official news agencyreported Monday.A prosecutor in the northeastern city of Mashhad, GholamaliSadeghi, was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency that the “verdict hasbeen issued” against White and that he faced unspecified security charges.Sadeghi’s remarks counter a February statement by theIranian foreign ministry, which said White faces no security or espionagecharge. There was no immediate explanation on the discrepancies.The report came as Iran’s new hard-line judiciary chiefEbrahim Raisi took office.White, who has been held in Mashhad, is the first Americanknown to be detained since Donald Trump became president. Trump has pursued amaximalist campaign against Tehran that includes America’s withdrawal of Iran’snuclear deal with world powers. Iran has in the past detained Westerners anddual nationals to use them as leverage in negotiations.White’s family says he traveled to Iran to visit hisgirlfriend — the two met online — and was arbitrarily detained. Joanne White,the detainee’s mother, said in January that he was undergoing cancer treatmentand that she feared he would not survive prolonged detention.At least five other American citizens are being held inIran, including the 81-year-old businessman Baquer Namazi who has been held forover two years and diagnosed with epilepsy.Both Baquer Namazi and his son Siamak Namazi, also a dualnational who has been held for over three years, are serving a 10-year sentenceafter they were convicted of collaborating with a hostile power.An Iranian-American art dealer Karan Vafadari and hisIranian wife, Afarin Neyssari, received 27-year and 16-year prison sentences,respectively.Chinese-American graduate student Xiyue Wang was sentencedto 10 year in prison.Also in an Iranian prison is Nizar Zakka, a permanent USresident from Lebanon who advocated for internet freedom and has done work forthe US government. He was sentenced to 10 years on espionage-related charges.Former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who vanished in Iran in2007 while on an unauthorized CIA mission, remains missing as well. Iran saysthat Levinson is not in the country and that it has no further informationabout him, but his family holds Tehran responsible for his disappearance.