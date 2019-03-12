عربي | كوردى
Verdict issued against US Navy veteran held in Iran
2019/03/12 | 00:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran’s judiciary has delivered a verdict against US Navy

veteran Michael White who was detained last July in Iran but there is no

information as to what the ruling contained, a semi-official news agency

reported Monday.A prosecutor in the northeastern city of Mashhad, Gholamali

Sadeghi, was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency that the “verdict has

been issued” against White and that he faced unspecified security charges.Sadeghi’s remarks counter a February statement by the

Iranian foreign ministry, which said White faces no security or espionage

charge. There was no immediate explanation on the discrepancies.The report came as Iran’s new hard-line judiciary chief

Ebrahim Raisi took office.White, who has been held in Mashhad, is the first American

known to be detained since Donald Trump became president. Trump has pursued a

maximalist campaign against Tehran that includes America’s withdrawal of Iran’s

nuclear deal with world powers. Iran has in the past detained Westerners and

dual nationals to use them as leverage in negotiations.White’s family says he traveled to Iran to visit his

girlfriend — the two met online — and was arbitrarily detained. Joanne White,

the detainee’s mother, said in January that he was undergoing cancer treatment

and that she feared he would not survive prolonged detention.At least five other American citizens are being held in

Iran, including the 81-year-old businessman Baquer Namazi who has been held for

over two years and diagnosed with epilepsy.Both Baquer Namazi and his son Siamak Namazi, also a dual

national who has been held for over three years, are serving a 10-year sentence

after they were convicted of collaborating with a hostile power.An Iranian-American art dealer Karan Vafadari and his

Iranian wife, Afarin Neyssari, received 27-year and 16-year prison sentences,

respectively.Chinese-American graduate student Xiyue Wang was sentenced

to 10 year in prison.Also in an Iranian prison is Nizar Zakka, a permanent US

resident from Lebanon who advocated for internet freedom and has done work for

the US government. He was sentenced to 10 years on espionage-related charges.Former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who vanished in Iran in

2007 while on an unauthorized CIA mission, remains missing as well. Iran says

that Levinson is not in the country and that it has no further information

about him, but his family holds Tehran responsible for his disappearance.



