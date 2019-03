Health employees protest, call for raising risk allowance

2019/03/12 | 00:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Hundreds of employees ofhealth departments in Baghdad and other provinces reportedly gathered toprotest on Monday before the health ministry's headquarters in the capital, to demandan increase in their infection allowance.Around a thousand healthworkers from Baghdad and the provinces came out on Monday morning, and raisedslogans demanding the authorities to provide them housing and increase their riskallowance to 80%, a local source said.Thesource added that demonstrations started from al-Sarafiya Bridge.