Health employees protest, call for raising risk allowance
2019/03/12 | 00:25
Hundreds of employees of

health departments in Baghdad and other provinces reportedly gathered to

protest on Monday before the health ministry's headquarters in the capital, to demand

an increase in their infection allowance.Around a thousand health

workers from Baghdad and the provinces came out on Monday morning, and raised

slogans demanding the authorities to provide them housing and increase their risk

allowance to 80%, a local source said.The

source added that demonstrations started from al-Sarafiya Bridge.



