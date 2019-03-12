Health employees protest, call for raising risk allowance

2019/03/12 | 00:25
Hundreds of employees of
health departments in Baghdad and other provinces reportedly gathered to
protest on Monday before the health ministry's headquarters in the capital, to demand
an increase in their infection allowance.Around a thousand health
workers from Baghdad and the provinces came out on Monday morning, and raised
slogans demanding the authorities to provide them housing and increase their risk
allowance to 80%, a local source said.The
source added that demonstrations started from al-Sarafiya Bridge.
