2020/10/28 | 03:42 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Bell Finance LLC joins IBBC as a new member and brings investment to the private sector in Iraq Bell Finance LLC has joined the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) to continue the work of the Iraq Middle Market Development Foundation's lending and educational activities in Iraq since 2005 (www.immdf.org).Funded by the U.S.International Development […]

read more Bell Finance joins IBBC first appeared on Iraq Business News.