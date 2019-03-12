Bosnia will take back and try two captured ISIS fighters

2019/03/12 | 01:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Bosnia is preparing to take back two of its nationals who
are suspected of fighting for ISIS in Syria and are now in detention in a
Kurdish-run camp in the north of that country, its security minister said on
Monday, according to Reuters.Hundreds of people are believed to have left Europe to fight
for ISIS in Syria and Iraq but, with the Islamist militant group down to its
last shred of territory, more and more of them are asking to come home.US President Donald Trump has asked the European allies to
take back more than 800 ISIS fighters who have been captured and to put them on
trial. But many countries, citing security concerns, are unwilling to allow
their return.Dragan Mektic said that security agencies had checked the
identity of some people captured and detained in Syria, and that two of them
were confirmed to be the Bosnian nationals.“Interpol international warrants have been issued for them,”
said Mektic, who declined to reveal their identity.Sarajevo-based Klix.ba news portal reported that the two men
could be Ibro Cefurovic, 24, from the northwestern town of Velika Kladusa, and
Armin Curt, 22, from Sarajevo, who both were detained by the Kurdish militia
more than a year ago.“We are now working on technical details related to their
concrete transfer,” Mektic said, adding they could be flown to Bosnia by the end
of March and then immediately handed over to prosecutors.According to a 2014 criminal code law, all Bosnians who
leave the country to fight in foreign wars must be processed under terrorism
charges.Bosnia’s state court has tried and convicted 46 people who
have returned from Syria or Iraq in the past few years.According to Bosnian intelligence, 241 adults and 80
children left Bosnia or the Bosnian diaspora in 2012-2016 for Syria and Iraq,
where 150 more children were born. About 100 adults, including 49 women,
remained there while at least 88 have been killed or died.Several women with children have pleaded with the Bosnian
authorities to be allowed to return home but there is still no clear policy in
place on how to deal with them because their children do not hold Bosnian
citizenship.There have been reports that other Bosnian nationals were
captured during the fall of the remaining ISIS enclave last week.
are suspected of fighting for ISIS in Syria and are now in detention in a
Kurdish-run camp in the north of that country, its security minister said on
Monday, according to Reuters.Hundreds of people are believed to have left Europe to fight
for ISIS in Syria and Iraq but, with the Islamist militant group down to its
last shred of territory, more and more of them are asking to come home.US President Donald Trump has asked the European allies to
take back more than 800 ISIS fighters who have been captured and to put them on
trial. But many countries, citing security concerns, are unwilling to allow
their return.Dragan Mektic said that security agencies had checked the
identity of some people captured and detained in Syria, and that two of them
were confirmed to be the Bosnian nationals.“Interpol international warrants have been issued for them,”
said Mektic, who declined to reveal their identity.Sarajevo-based Klix.ba news portal reported that the two men
could be Ibro Cefurovic, 24, from the northwestern town of Velika Kladusa, and
Armin Curt, 22, from Sarajevo, who both were detained by the Kurdish militia
more than a year ago.“We are now working on technical details related to their
concrete transfer,” Mektic said, adding they could be flown to Bosnia by the end
of March and then immediately handed over to prosecutors.According to a 2014 criminal code law, all Bosnians who
leave the country to fight in foreign wars must be processed under terrorism
charges.Bosnia’s state court has tried and convicted 46 people who
have returned from Syria or Iraq in the past few years.According to Bosnian intelligence, 241 adults and 80
children left Bosnia or the Bosnian diaspora in 2012-2016 for Syria and Iraq,
where 150 more children were born. About 100 adults, including 49 women,
remained there while at least 88 have been killed or died.Several women with children have pleaded with the Bosnian
authorities to be allowed to return home but there is still no clear policy in
place on how to deal with them because their children do not hold Bosnian
citizenship.There have been reports that other Bosnian nationals were
captured during the fall of the remaining ISIS enclave last week.