Russian Duma invites Halbousi to attend St. Petersburg Economic Forum
2019/03/12 | 01:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Parliament

Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi received an official invitation from Vyacheslav

Volodin, chairman of the State Duma, the lower house of the Federal Assembly of

Russia, to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).The

forum is set to be held from June 6 to 8 this year.This

came during a meeting in Baghdad between Halbousi and Russian Ambassador to

Iraq Maksim Maksimov on Monday, Halbousi's office reported.During

the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between Iraq and

Russua, and stressed the importance of activating parliamentary diplomacy, the

statement read.



