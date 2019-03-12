Russian Duma invites Halbousi to attend St. Petersburg Economic Forum

2019/03/12 | 01:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Parliament
Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi received an official invitation from Vyacheslav
Volodin, chairman of the State Duma, the lower house of the Federal Assembly of
Russia, to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).The
forum is set to be held from June 6 to 8 this year.This
came during a meeting in Baghdad between Halbousi and Russian Ambassador to
Iraq Maksim Maksimov on Monday, Halbousi's office reported.During
the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between Iraq and
Russua, and stressed the importance of activating parliamentary diplomacy, the
statement read.
Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi received an official invitation from Vyacheslav
Volodin, chairman of the State Duma, the lower house of the Federal Assembly of
Russia, to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).The
forum is set to be held from June 6 to 8 this year.This
came during a meeting in Baghdad between Halbousi and Russian Ambassador to
Iraq Maksim Maksimov on Monday, Halbousi's office reported.During
the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between Iraq and
Russua, and stressed the importance of activating parliamentary diplomacy, the
statement read.