Russian Duma invites Halbousi to attend St. Petersburg Economic Forum

2019/03/12 | 01:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- ParliamentSpeaker Mohamed al-Halbousi received an official invitation from VyacheslavVolodin, chairman of the State Duma, the lower house of the Federal Assembly ofRussia, to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).Theforum is set to be held from June 6 to 8 this year.Thiscame during a meeting in Baghdad between Halbousi and Russian Ambassador toIraq Maksim Maksimov on Monday, Halbousi's office reported.Duringthe meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between Iraq andRussua, and stressed the importance of activating parliamentary diplomacy, thestatement read.