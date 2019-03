MPs ask Abd al-Mahdi to reject resignation of Nineveh commander

2019/03/12 | 01:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Nineveh MP Ahmed al-Jarbaon Monday affirmed that Najm al-Jabouri, commander of the province's operations, has resigned, demanding Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi to reject Jabouri'sresignation."A request for promotion andretirement from Major General Najm al-Jabouri, Nineveh operations commander wassubmitted to you as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces," Jarbasaid in a letter to the Prime Minister."We would like to clarifyto you that the MPs of the Council of Representatives of Nineveh province ingeneral and the MPs of the Arab Project bloc in particular reject the requestfor retirement and promotion… and ask you to reject this request becauseNineveh is in need to Major General Najm al-Jabouri in these circumstances."