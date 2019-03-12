عربي | كوردى
MPs ask Abd al-Mahdi to reject resignation of Nineveh commander
2019/03/12 | 01:35
Nineveh MP Ahmed al-Jarba

on Monday affirmed that Najm al-Jabouri, commander of the province's operations, has resigned, demanding Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi to reject Jabouri's

resignation."A request for promotion and

retirement from Major General Najm al-Jabouri, Nineveh operations commander was

submitted to you as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces," Jarba

said in a letter to the Prime Minister."We would like to clarify

to you that the MPs of the Council of Representatives of Nineveh province in

general and the MPs of the Arab Project bloc in particular reject the request

for retirement and promotion… and ask you to reject this request because

Nineveh is in need to Major General Najm al-Jabouri in these circumstances."







