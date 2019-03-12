MPs ask Abd al-Mahdi to reject resignation of Nineveh commander

2019/03/12 | 01:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Nineveh MP Ahmed al-Jarba
on Monday affirmed that Najm al-Jabouri, commander of the province's operations, has resigned, demanding Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi to reject Jabouri's
resignation."A request for promotion and
retirement from Major General Najm al-Jabouri, Nineveh operations commander was
submitted to you as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces," Jarba
said in a letter to the Prime Minister."We would like to clarify
to you that the MPs of the Council of Representatives of Nineveh province in
general and the MPs of the Arab Project bloc in particular reject the request
for retirement and promotion… and ask you to reject this request because
Nineveh is in need to Major General Najm al-Jabouri in these circumstances."
Nineveh MP Ahmed al-Jarba
on Monday affirmed that Najm al-Jabouri, commander of the province's operations, has resigned, demanding Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi to reject Jabouri's
resignation."A request for promotion and
retirement from Major General Najm al-Jabouri, Nineveh operations commander was
submitted to you as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces," Jarba
said in a letter to the Prime Minister."We would like to clarify
to you that the MPs of the Council of Representatives of Nineveh province in
general and the MPs of the Arab Project bloc in particular reject the request
for retirement and promotion… and ask you to reject this request because
Nineveh is in need to Major General Najm al-Jabouri in these circumstances."