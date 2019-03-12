Iraq ranked 7th for the most weapon importing country globally

2019/03/12 | 10:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Arab Institute for Peace Research announced that Arab countries accounted for about 30% of total arms sales during 2014-2018. The sales of arms during this period increased by 7.8% compared to 2009-2013. The study was published by the SIPRI (Stockholm Institute). The report indicated that Saudi Arabia was the largest importer of weapons in the world between 2014 and 2018.
The import of weapons and military equipment during the period described by 12% of the total arms exported to the world. It was followed by India with 9.5% during the same time period. The study mentioned Egypt with 5.1%, Australia with 4.6%, Algeria with 5.4%, and Iraq with 3.7%. The report also pointed out the flow of arms to the Middle East increased by 87% in 2014 and 2018. So, it resulted in the conflicts and conflicts witnessed by several countries in the Middle East.
A press statement was also issued by the Iraqi Minister of Oil Thamer Ghadhban. He said in his press statement that the federal government has not held so far, negotiations with the Kurdistan region on the oil file because of concern during the previous period to form the federal government and the adoption of the budget law along with the formation of the provincial government took some time. He added that the next few days witnessed the escalation of efforts to hold a meeting between the two parties to discuss the oil file.
Ghadhban said the budget law contains a clear paragraph that requires the region to deliver 250 thousand barrels of oil exported from there to the federal government. He added that the government hasn’t received so far, A barrel of one of the 250 thousand barrels because there is no procedural agreement between the two sides. The region has over the past four years, give any amount of oil produced there to the federal government except for a partial amount and for one year.
The Arab Institute for Peace Research announced that Arab countries accounted for about 30% of total arms sales during 2014-2018. The sales of arms during this period increased by 7.8% compared to 2009-2013. The study was published by the SIPRI (Stockholm Institute). The report indicated that Saudi Arabia was the largest importer of weapons in the world between 2014 and 2018.
The import of weapons and military equipment during the period described by 12% of the total arms exported to the world. It was followed by India with 9.5% during the same time period. The study mentioned Egypt with 5.1%, Australia with 4.6%, Algeria with 5.4%, and Iraq with 3.7%. The report also pointed out the flow of arms to the Middle East increased by 87% in 2014 and 2018. So, it resulted in the conflicts and conflicts witnessed by several countries in the Middle East.
A press statement was also issued by the Iraqi Minister of Oil Thamer Ghadhban. He said in his press statement that the federal government has not held so far, negotiations with the Kurdistan region on the oil file because of concern during the previous period to form the federal government and the adoption of the budget law along with the formation of the provincial government took some time. He added that the next few days witnessed the escalation of efforts to hold a meeting between the two parties to discuss the oil file.
Ghadhban said the budget law contains a clear paragraph that requires the region to deliver 250 thousand barrels of oil exported from there to the federal government. He added that the government hasn’t received so far, A barrel of one of the 250 thousand barrels because there is no procedural agreement between the two sides. The region has over the past four years, give any amount of oil produced there to the federal government except for a partial amount and for one year.