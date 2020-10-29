2020/10/29 | 05:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- "Roadmap 2 Startup Iraq" is a guide for every entrepreneur in Iraq to register their start-up legally and know from A to Z the requirements of registration.It will show you why you need to register your start-up, from reservation of the name to the memorandum of association and beyond, including addresses and contacts of […]

read more New Comprehensive Guide for Iraqi Start-Ups first appeared on Iraq Business News.