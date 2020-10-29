2020/10/29 | 17:42 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Mobile phone service Asiacell has reported a sharp drop in revenue as a result of the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.In its results for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020, parent company Ooredoo said: "Asiacell's performance for the first nine months of 2020 was impacted by movement restrictions across Iraq due to […]

read more Coronavirus Hits Asiacell Revenue first appeared on Iraq Business News.