DNO boosts Kurdistan Oil Output in Q3

2020/10/29 | 18:12 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today reported boosting Kurdistan output to 113,700 barrels of oil per day (bopd) in the third quarter, reversing declines triggered by oil market convulsions in the wake of Covid-19.Production from the DNO-operated Tawke and Peshkabir fields was up 12 percent from the prior quarter following a […]

