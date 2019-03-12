US says Rouhani’s visit to Iraq not in interest of Iraqi people

2019/03/12 | 12:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
U.S. Special Representative Brian Hook has said Iran seeks turning Iraq into Iranian province.
In first US reaction to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s visit to Iraq, Hook said Rouhani does not “prioritize his own people so why on earth he would prioritize the welfare of the Iraqi people.”
He also stressed necessity that Iraqis question the motives behind Rouhani’s visit to Iraq, adding that Tehran seeks securing a “military highway” through Iraq to the Western parts of the Middle East “that the Revolutionary Guard Corps can use to ferry missiles, weapons and fighters across the Middle East”.
Rouhani arrived on Monday in Baghdad for a three-day official visit on top of a high-level delegation. Several memoranda of understanding and agreements were signed between the two sides.
