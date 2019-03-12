MP: Fighting corruption related to identifying factors, measures to end it

2019/03/12 | 12:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- MP Raed Fahmy, representing Saairun Alliance, said Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi’s seriousness about fighting corruption will be tested through the measures taken to end it and identifying corruption factors.
In remarks, Fahmy stressed necessity to give priority to some issues, saying that some measures will be taken in many departments, within the reform measures.Iraq is witnessing a state of chaos and corruption that affects all governmental facilities.
