Hakim meets Rouhani in Baghdad
2019/03/12 | 13:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Ammar al-Hakim, chief of the Reconstruction and Reform Alliance, has met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who is visiting Baghdad.



Hakim met with Rouhani along with a delegation from the alliance in Baghdad on Tuesday.



Iraqi President Barham Salih received Rouhani at Al-Salam presidential palace on Monday.



Rouhani arrived, earlier on Monday, on top of a high-level delegation for a three-day visit.

