MP says corruption in Babil health department ‘immense’

2019/03/12 | 13:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- MP Zainab al-Ta’iy, representing Babil province in the parliament, described the corruption in the health department as ‘immense’.
In remarks on Tuesday, Ta’iy said “Babil residents suffer shortage of medicine as well as deteriorating health services. The reason for that is the corruption in the health department.”
She added that “the Health Ministry was notified about the corruption, but it did not take any measures or steps for monitoring.”
Ta’iy urged the government to expedite legal measures to end corruption.
