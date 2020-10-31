2020/10/31 | 05:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- As part of a joint effort to modernize education data systems and improve the quality of learning in Iraq, UNESCO and UNICEF today signed a roadmap with the Communications and Media Commission (CMC) for the provision of internet connectivity to over 3000 schools across 10 governorates.With the financial support of the European Union, UNESCO […]

read more Launch of Education Management Information System Roadmap first appeared on Iraq Business News.