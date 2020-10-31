Iraq's tally of COVID-19 cases exceeds 470,000

2020/10/31 | 06:38 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Medical staff examine lung images at al-Shifaa Center, where COVID-19 patients are treated, in Baghdad, Iraq, Oct.
12, 2020.
(Xinhua)BAGHDAD, Oct.
30 (Xinhua) -- The Iraqi Health Ministry reported on Friday 2,878 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide infections to 470,633.The ministry also reported 47 new deaths and 2,855 more recovered cases in the country, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 10,862 and the total recoveries to 397,241.A total of 2,849,335 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February, with 16,265 done during the day, according to the ministry's statement.Meanwhile, Sayf al-Badr, the health ministry's spokesman, said that the current recovery rate from the coronavirus is high in the country, and the death rate is also decreased.In an interview published on the ministry's official Facebook page, al-Badr said that the ministry made great efforts to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, including raising the capacity of hospitals treating the patients to about 11,000 beds."We hope that the infection and death rates will reach zero, but this requires strong compliance from everyone.
We must all assume responsibility by adhering to the ministry's instructions and health-protective measures," he concluded.Iraq has taken a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.China has been helping Iraq fight the COVID-19 pandemic.From March 7 to April 26, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and install an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad.Since March 7, China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq.
■
12, 2020.
(Xinhua)BAGHDAD, Oct.
30 (Xinhua) -- The Iraqi Health Ministry reported on Friday 2,878 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide infections to 470,633.The ministry also reported 47 new deaths and 2,855 more recovered cases in the country, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 10,862 and the total recoveries to 397,241.A total of 2,849,335 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February, with 16,265 done during the day, according to the ministry's statement.Meanwhile, Sayf al-Badr, the health ministry's spokesman, said that the current recovery rate from the coronavirus is high in the country, and the death rate is also decreased.In an interview published on the ministry's official Facebook page, al-Badr said that the ministry made great efforts to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, including raising the capacity of hospitals treating the patients to about 11,000 beds."We hope that the infection and death rates will reach zero, but this requires strong compliance from everyone.
We must all assume responsibility by adhering to the ministry's instructions and health-protective measures," he concluded.Iraq has taken a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.China has been helping Iraq fight the COVID-19 pandemic.From March 7 to April 26, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and install an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad.Since March 7, China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq.
■