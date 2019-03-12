Robbers in Sulaimani steal $1.5 million in healthcare salaries

2019/03/12 | 13:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
SULAIMANI, Kurdistan Region – Unknown persons have committed armed robbery in Sulaimani, reportedly stealing the salaries of the city’s health employees. On a busy street, gunmen stopped a van transporting the salaries to a Bank. The van was reportedly carrying 1.8 billion dinars ($1.5 million).“A Sulaimani Health vehicle transporting salaries of employees from Rashid Bank was stopped by a vehicle on Tuesday on a road between Orzdi and Ibrahim Pasha Streets and the money was stolen,” a police source told Xendan.The fates of driver of the van and two bank employees are unknown.Police are expected to hold a press conference.
