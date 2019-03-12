2019/03/12 | 13:30
Omar Sindi | Exclusive to Ekurd.net
Retort to narrative “The recurring fallacies of separatist organizations in Syria”‘ by Vakkas Dogantekin.
You guys (the Turks) are nothing more than a bunch of illiterate horse riders who came from the Mongolian plateau and invaded Anatolian land. People who didn’t possess their own script of writing and used Arabic and Persian Alphabet scripts for their writings…
The content of this acute narrative is despicable at its best and regrettable at its worst; its vilification is not only against a particular group or a groups’ organization, its content is a vilification against the aspiration of a nation, the Kurds, who are struggling for their survival because their land, their villages, and their cities have been divided by the British and French colonial powers, and amongst these regional neighbors, Arabs, Farse, and Turks, are governments who are occupying Kurdistan, and most of them, if not all, don’t want to understand the language of peace or find a political solution to the Kurdish political situation or their aspirations, they are intolerant. This simply is a denigration of the nation Kurds.
On September 24th, 2017, President Erdogan visited The United States, in Washington DC, and the peaceful demonstrators who were peacefully expressing their views against Mr. Erdogan’s policy on the Kurdish issue were viciously attacked by his bodyguards, under the prisma of his eyes, and many of those demonstrators have suffered physical injuries. They are ignorant of basic human rights, and they have no intention to approach the Kurdish issue in peaceful manner anytime soon or for the foreseeable future… They only understand the language of force.
“And it is not just any ideology. It is ideology whose view of the world is shared by virtually every group hostile to the life of the mind, in particular to freedom of thought. Who are these groups? Choose your pick: Islamist of various strips, Bathists, communists, Turkish chauvinists ,even devotees of sheer terror and human degradation, otherwise known as ISIS.” Dr. Sabah Salih -Ekurd.net
“Ignorance can be educated. Crazy can be medicated. But there is no cure for stupid” -Anonymous.
This above statement can be applied to the chauvinistic minded people such as the imbecile writer himself… It’s not meant for people like the Kurds who are fighting for their survival as nation to exist and who are seeking accommodations with their neighbors.
Over the years, Turkish policy under President Erdogan’s rule and his AK party apparatus, Turkish policy has become more aggressive and more dangerous, nationally and internationally:
Nationally: It has been reported by many Media Outlets that there is no room left in Turkish jail for political dissidents, the mayors of many Turkish cities have been removed from their posts and have government appointed trustees in their place, and many parliament members have their immunity taken away or are even jailed, arbitrarily being accused of terrorism charges. Under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rule, there are gross human rights violations that are ongoing…
The International Community should impose economic sanctions on Turkey, until the Turkish government respects human rights, and shows that they have desire for peace and will recognize minority rights; just like they (the international community) imposed economic sanctions in the 1980‘s on South Africa until apartheid was lifted. Mr. Erdogan is on an election mood saying there is no Kurdistan; Who would believe him? Does he himself even believe his words either? All he has to do is to go visit the over 12,000 years old antique Kurdish City Hasankeyf. The city and its archeological sites are at risk of being flooded with the completion of the Ilisu Dam; it’s a shame on the international community, who is staying silent, allowing Turkey with impunity to submerge this historical and archeological site because of Middle Eastern “domino effect” geopolitics.
Internationally: During the height of the civil war in Syria, Turkey was a gateway for Islamic terrorists transits into Syria. President Erdogan verbally threatened European Countries who disagreed with his foreign policy, mostly in Syria on the Kurdish issue in Rojava Kurdistan. The Turkish army occupation of Afrin with its surrounding areas, supporting the jihadist terrorist organizations that are terrorising civilians in the Afrin region. Turkish support for Kashmir wrights, the ongoing conflict between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue, at the same time this is a double standard. What about the rights of the over 20 million Kurds living in Turkey?
US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Erdogan have talked diplomacy via telephone: It’s not uncommon that the president or a prime minister of a country speak with his counterpart about a particular issue(s) or of a conflict or other concern over the phone; but in my view it is uncommon to have an agreement about a subjective issue such as one as complex as the Syrian civil war, in particular, Rojava Kurdistan, where too many players are vying for land grabs!
President Erdogan is nosing into the western hemisphere as well, in Venezuela taking on the side of President Nicolas Maduro, whose socialist government is increasingly corrupt, inept and repressive, people are starving, the economy is exhausted… It appears that Mr. Erdogan desires to revive the Ottoman Empire and to become a new Sultan… Turkey should follow the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) protocols based on democratic values, and not be receiving special treatment or be kicked out of NATO.
Another author ends his narrative: Kurds “peaceful coexistence with their Turkish, Arabs and Farsi neighbors?”
This statement is a sheer dredge; lets just mention few efforts that the Kurdish leaders made for generations amity not enemies, with their neighbors vis-a-vis but these neighbors each/any time they found opportunity they backstabbed the Kurds, by any means necessary with whatever they had at their disposals.
Turkey: In the 1920’s during the Turkish war, the Kurdish were betrayed and backstabbed by Turkish leaders.
Iran: In 1946 in Iran in Eastern Kurdistan, during the short lived Republic of Mahabad, President Qazi Muhammed and General Mustafa Barzani tried to negotiate with the Shah of Iran for a peaceful political settlement on the Kurdish issue, that effort didn’t succeed because of the Shah’s refusal to a peaceful political solution…
Iraq: In the 1960’s the Kurdish aspirations struggle was led by General Mustafa Barzani for the Kurdish people rights; however anytime that the Iraqi government offered a dialogue of possible political solutions to the Kurdish issue, Barzani did not refuse, even though many times General Barzani told his associates that the Iraqi government is not sincere about a peaceful solution, to this embroilment, but we have to talk about this political discourse and give political reconciliation a chance…
Last but not least:
Syria Crisis: Upheaval in Syria, since the beginning of the civil war in Syria, the Kurdish people in Rojava Kurdistan have been fighting off this nihilistic ISIS (Daesh) and at the same time are trying to get some kind of recognition for their rights. Neither the opposition nor the government is willing or yielding any political comprehensive discourse of reconciliation to offer, and there are over 4 million Kurds living in Rojava Kurdistan… The deep Turkish state can jail people like MP Selahattin Demirtas or MP Osman Baydemir, there are thousands more Demirtas and Baydemir out there-yet. This rudimentary idea is not going to work; the Kurdish caravan of free Kurdistan shall continue despite all odds.
Dogantekin President, TURCA, a “non-profit” organization; Mr. Dogantekin your organization should be called a for-profit organization for the Turkish LOBBY, with myopic ideas, so that the US government can allow President Erdogan to go ahead and invade Syria, to go ahead and invade Iraq, to go ahead and invade Armenia, to go ahead and invade Georgia, to go ahead and invade Greece, so on… because all of these countries used to be part of the former Ottoman Empire “Vilayet” or provinces, so Mr. Erdogan can reclaim the fallacy notion of becoming a new Sultan…
Omar Sindi, a senior writer, analyst and columnist for Ekurd.net, Washington, United States.
The opinions are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.
