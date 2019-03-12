MP says Prime Minister’s performance ‘weak’

2019/03/12 | 13:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- MP Rami al-Sekeeni, from Saariun Alliance, has slammed the weak performance of Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, and blamed him for the delay in naming the rest of ministers as he did not propose independent figures.
In remarks, Sekeeni said “Abdul-Mahdi should be brave and use his powers as a prime minister who has the chance to select candidates. Or else, he would wait for the political consensus.”Sekeeni went on saying that “everyone was awaiting more strict stances by Abdul-Mahdi in rejection of the parties’ intervention, or to threaten resignation in response for hampering him.”
The parliament, according to Sekeeni, “will support whatever measures taken by Abdul-Mahdi in regards with the cabinet formation, if they were on correct basis, especially if he proposed candidates for the vacant positions.”
In remarks, Sekeeni said “Abdul-Mahdi should be brave and use his powers as a prime minister who has the chance to select candidates. Or else, he would wait for the political consensus.”Sekeeni went on saying that “everyone was awaiting more strict stances by Abdul-Mahdi in rejection of the parties’ intervention, or to threaten resignation in response for hampering him.”
The parliament, according to Sekeeni, “will support whatever measures taken by Abdul-Mahdi in regards with the cabinet formation, if they were on correct basis, especially if he proposed candidates for the vacant positions.”