Syrian Arab Republic: Localised Resilience in Action: Responding to the Regional Syria Crisis (February 2019)

2019/03/12 | 14:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN Development Programme, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Country: Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Syrian Arab Republic, Turkey
Announcement: Launch of ‘Localised resilience in action: Responding to the Regional Syria Crisis’
** Amman, Jordan – March 2019: The UNHCR-UNDP Regional Joint Secretariat is proud to announce the launch of its new report, ‘*Localised resilience in action: responding to the regional Syria crisis’*, an in-depth evaluation on localisation in the regional response to the Syria crisis to assess the application of global commitments made at the World Humanitarian Summit in 2016.**
The Syria crisis has entered its ninth year and resulted in over 5.6 million refugees living in neighboring countries (Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt). To respond to the crisis, the Regional Refugee and Resilience Response Plan (3RP), co-led by UNDP and UNHCR, was formed in 2015 to assist both refugees and host communities, and a unique feature of the 3RP is strong national leadership - that host governments drive the response in each of the host countries, supported by international efforts. The 3RP brings together more than 270 partners, under the overall stewardship of the host governments, to assist those who are affected by the Syria crisis.
This study looks at commitments made at the World Humanitarian Summit (WHS) under the Grand Bargain and provides an overview of good practices on localisation approaches, provides a number of case studies from the regional response and makes recommendations on how to further strengthen leadership and participation of national and local actors within the response to the Syria crisis.
While much progress has been made, additional efforts can be made to meet WHS commitments, including in terms of quality of partnership, funding allocation and building capacities of local partners and the participation of local actors (include gender representation) in influencing policies and programming. This report highlights how progress on the ground in new policy & approaches towards the humanitarian/development nexus can be accelerated within a co-led response plan framework.
“Localised Resilience in Action,” is supported by the Government of Switzerland.
